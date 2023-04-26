2023 NFL Draft Preview: Jahmyr Gibbs - Made for the Modern NFL

There are a few NFL GMs out there who are very happy about the Bijan Robinson hype. They are happy because they don’t want anyone to notice Jahmyr Gibbs on the board.

While Robinson has been getting much of the attention in pre-draft coverage from media outlets, there are NFL teams that are more excited about what Jahmyr Gibbs brings to the table. Robinson is more of the traditional power back and will be fine for some team. But Gibbs brings a versatility that is align with the modern age of NFL football. His unique skill set makes him a valuable asset for any NFL team. Some scouts view him as a more explosive option, capable of breaking off big plays and contributing in a variety of ways.

In 12 games for the Crimson Tide last season, Gibbs ran the ball 151 times for 926 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 44 balls for an additional 444 yards and three scores. Gibbs would have had higher numbers, but he left the Ole Miss game in the second quarter after twisting his ankle and sat out the following game with Austin Peay. With 195 touches in his one year at Alabama, Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per reception, never fumbling.

Gibbs has some wiggle to him and he is hard to take down. His vision and explosiveness are exceptional. The component that separates him from other running back prospects is his receiving skills - a feature that is becoming more important in the modern NFL.

Gibbs fits the mold of a tailback who would excel in a wide zone scheme. Creative play-callers have an opportunity to exploit certain personnel groupings and find mismatches in space. Split Gibbs out as a receiver and run a go route on a linebacker and that’s an easy touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama RB) also goes faster on his 2nd run



4.36 30! pic.twitter.com/S4TqcEgM0X — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 5, 2023

Ht: 5’ 9-1/8’’, Wt: 199. Hand: 9 1/4’’, Arm: 30 1/2’’, Wingspan74⅛”, DOB: 3/20/2002

10 Yard Split 1.52s, 40 Yard Dash 4.36s

You need speed? He’s got speed. Gibbs ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the Combine, which ranked second among all running backs. His 10-yard split of 4.36 was tied for third.

Typically as of late, NFL teams do not use early draft picks on tailbacks. But with his diverse skill set, it is hard to pass up such a play maker.

He’s consistently compared to New Orleans Saints tailback Alvin Kamara because he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football. Others compare him to the Packers’ Aaron Jones.

Many prognosticators have Gibbs as being selected at the end of the first round or early second round. The Dallas Cowboys at number 26 and Philadelphia Eagles at 30 are the two most spoken.