Bryce Young, Brandon Miller headline Crimson Tide Choice Award winners

You had to know that basketball and soccer were going to get some hardware

By Erik Evans
San Diego State v Alabama Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Last night, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Athletics Department handed out the hardware for the Crimson Tide Choice Awards, celebrating UA athletic success in 2022-2023.

Among the winners were:

  • A-Club Athlete of the Year: Bryce Young (Football)
  • Coach of the Year: Wes Hart (W Soccer) and Nate Oats (Basketball)
  • Rookie of the Year: Brandon Miller (Basketball)
  • Paul W. Bryant Award: Will Anderson, Jr. and Academic All-American Kat Rogers (W. Swim / Dive)

And many, many more.

The complete list of winners and nominees can be found right heyah. Shout out to the winners and all the nominees.

Roll Tide

Poll

Who had the better season?

view results
  • 35%
    Nate Oats (Basketball)
    (20 votes)
  • 64%
    Wes Hart (Soccer)
    (36 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

