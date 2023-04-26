Bryce Young, Brandon Miller headline Crimson Tide Choice Award winners

Last night, the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Athletics Department handed out the hardware for the Crimson Tide Choice Awards, celebrating UA athletic success in 2022-2023.

Among the winners were:

A-Club Athlete of the Year: Bryce Young (Football)

Coach of the Year: Wes Hart (W Soccer) and Nate Oats (Basketball)

Rookie of the Year: Brandon Miller (Basketball)

Paul W. Bryant Award: Will Anderson, Jr. and Academic All-American Kat Rogers (W. Swim / Dive)

And many, many more.

The complete list of winners and nominees can be found right heyah. Shout out to the winners and all the nominees.

Roll Tide