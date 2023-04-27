Tyler Steen came to Alabama after four years at Vanderbilt. His freshman season was spent as a redshirt defensive lineman - the position he was recruited at. He basically spent his undergrad learning to play offensive line in Nashville and moved to Tuscaloosa for grad school at the position.

Steen started every game at left tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He recorded 25 knockdown blocks and was named second team All-SEC.

A smart player with good vision, Steen gets off the snap with good lateral quickness. His real strength is his lower body that aids in holding his ground.

Steen can play OT in the NFL. But I think he has more upside on the interior. Either way he's a guy who I want on my team. Great anchor $rotational strength. Quick feet to hit his landmarks in pass pro & 2nd level in run game. Only knock is sub 33" arms pic.twitter.com/JHRaqylJgi — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 26, 2023

He can stymie a defender at the line and he can work a guy away out of harm’s way.

Tyler Steen initiated contact with his inside hand first, limiting the options of the DE, then ran him up the arc and out of the way. I like the way he uses his hands in pass pro pic.twitter.com/s0a7vTwp1Q — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) April 23, 2023

Many observers project him as a guard at the next level and he has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. This fact makes him a valuable target for NFL teams.

Holy pancake Tyler Steen (LT) pic.twitter.com/3K9evtgtJq — Kyle Smith (@Kyle_Smith1087) February 22, 2023

Ht: 6’ 6’’, Wt: 321. Hand: 10 1/2’’’, Arm: 32 3/4’’’’, Wingspan 80 1/2”, DOB: 6/24/2000

Offensive line depth is always of vital importance to NFL teams. The countless number of mock drafts out there have him being selected anywhere from late second round to the seventh. However, most of the well-known experts have him pegged for third round. At the worst, it doesn’t seem likely that he is still on the board after five rounds.