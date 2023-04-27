 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft Preview: Versatile Tyler Steen

Crimson Tide offensive lineman’s ability to play any position along the line makes him a valuable NFL target.

By CB969
/ new
Alabama v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tyler Steen came to Alabama after four years at Vanderbilt. His freshman season was spent as a redshirt defensive lineman - the position he was recruited at. He basically spent his undergrad learning to play offensive line in Nashville and moved to Tuscaloosa for grad school at the position.

Steen started every game at left tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He recorded 25 knockdown blocks and was named second team All-SEC.

A smart player with good vision, Steen gets off the snap with good lateral quickness. His real strength is his lower body that aids in holding his ground.

He can stymie a defender at the line and he can work a guy away out of harm’s way.

Many observers project him as a guard at the next level and he has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. This fact makes him a valuable target for NFL teams.

Ht: 6’ 6’’, Wt: 321. Hand: 10 1/2’’’, Arm: 32 3/4’’’’, Wingspan 80 1/2”, DOB: 6/24/2000

Offensive line depth is always of vital importance to NFL teams. The countless number of mock drafts out there have him being selected anywhere from late second round to the seventh. However, most of the well-known experts have him pegged for third round. At the worst, it doesn’t seem likely that he is still on the board after five rounds.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...