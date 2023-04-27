NFL Draft 2023: Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young with the 1st overall pick

As expected, Bryce Young cemented his place in Alabama history by becoming the first Tide player in the Super Bowl era to go first overall in the NFL Draft. Young already made history in winning the first Heisman for Alabama at the quarterback position.

Not much else can be written about him at this point. Young blew teams away throughout the pre-draft process and simply separated himself from the others in the class with his football IQ and leadership qualities. There were obvious questions about his physical stature, but he answered those with his play on the field.

If you are so inclined, check out our pre-draft profile of Young here.

Congratulations to both Bryce and Carolina fans. Everyone did well here.

Roll Tide.