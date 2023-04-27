Jahmyr Gibbs Selected 12th Overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft

In a surprising move, not one, but TWO running backs were just selected in the first 12 picks of the first round. The Twitter nerds are going to have a field day with debating the positional value, but, for Detroit Lions fans, they just paired the best homerun threat at RB with the best homerun threat at WR that they drafted a year ago (Jameson Williams).

Gibbs transferred to Alabama after a promising couple of seasons at Georgia Tech, and he was sensational for the Tide in both the rushing game and the passing game.

While Robinson has been getting much of the attention in pre-draft coverage from media outlets, there are NFL teams that are more excited about what Jahmyr Gibbs brings to the table. Robinson is more of the traditional power back and will be fine for some team. But Gibbs brings a versatility that is align with the modern age of NFL football. His unique skill set makes him a valuable asset for any NFL team. Some scouts view him as a more explosive option, capable of breaking off big plays and contributing in a variety of ways. In 12 games for the Crimson Tide last season, Gibbs ran the ball 151 times for 926 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 44 balls for an additional 444 yards and three scores. Gibbs would have had higher numbers, but he left the Ole Miss game in the second quarter after twisting his ankle and sat out the following game with Austin Peay. With 195 touches in his one year at Alabama, Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per reception, never fumbling.

With the Lions on the upswing as one of the most popular teams to pick for a Super Bowl dark horse, Gibbs is a perfect fit to make their offense even more explosive and fun.