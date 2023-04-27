Before Will Anderson participated in his first live down at Alabama, it was clear he was a special kind of football player. Three remarkable season and 34.5 sacks later, he’ll be joining the Houston Texans in the NFL.

Will Anderson Jr. is a Houston Texan



: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4 pic.twitter.com/ZMqu2w4rsX — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

After Bryce Young was selected first overall by the Carolina, Houston drafted Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud in the two spot. But they weren’t done quite yet. The Texans negotiated a trade with the Arizona Cardinals and snagged Anderson at No. 3. Houston is sending No. 12, No. 33, a 2024 1st and a 2024 3rd to Arizona for No. 3 and No. 105.

This is the first time, Alabama has ever had two players drafted among the top five. It is the highest Alabama duo ever drafted, surpassing 2011 that saw Marcell Dareus go third to the Bills and Julio Jones sixth to the Falcons.

Anderson will get the privilege of playing under one of the brightest young defensive minds of the NFL, DeMeco Ryans - who as you know also once played linebacker for Alabama.