Notre Dame transfer QB Tyler Buchner commits to Alabama football

Alabama will be adding another name to the quarterback roster as Notre Dame signal caller Tyler Buchner committed to Alabama

Buchner entered the portal this week with a “no contact” tag, meaning that he had complete control over the recruitment process. Alabama was the first place that he visited, and he quickly decided to reunite with former OC and QB coach Tommy Rees.

Buchner was a highly rated recruit out of high school, checking in at #71 overall in the 2021 class per the 247 Composite, but his play in South Bend was uneven. Interceptions were his biggest issue, as he has tossed eight in his first 118 college passes.

Of course, 118 passes is hardly enough to go on. Tyler wouldn’t be the first QB to have the light bulb go off in his third season on campus, but his performance in the Notre Dame spring game left plenty to be desired. The one thing that Buchner has done successfully is run the football, as evidenced by his 459 rushing yards in 13 career games.

There is almost zero chance that Buchner has been offered anything more than a chance to compete for the starting job, but that doesn’t keep fans from being very mad online about Buchner following Rees to Tuscaloosa.

Guess we will find out in the fall whether taking him was a great idea or not.

Roll Tide.