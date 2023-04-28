Brian Branch Selected with the 14th pick of the 2nd round by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft

It was a long Thursday night from Brian Branch as he sat in the green room only for his name to, surprisingly, never be called in the first round. Of course, nobody picked any other safeties either, so he was still tops on the board at his position.

Now, the Detroit Lions have traded up to make sure they get him and will pair him with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

Added a Branch to the D!



Not long ago, Minkah Fitzpatrick was selected 11th overall out of Alabama as a do-it-all defensive back who excelled in the slot. He went on to become more of a pure safety, and, well, he became arguably the best safety in the NFL.

Brian Branch will look to follow in his shoes as a guy who played the Star, or nickel corner, for Nick Saban’s defense.