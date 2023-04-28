Ain’t Namin’ Names R10:

The train don’t run by here no more...but that’s okay, ‘cause clearly I ain’t goin’ anywhere anyway. What I am gonna do is drop this here random collection of music for you to peruse at your leisure while I fervently pray that you’ll provide yours for our enjoyment in the comments. Otherwise, well...poor, poor, pitiful me...

Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me by Linda Ronstadt (the popular cover of the Zevon classic) Buddy by De La Soul (feat. Jungle Brothers & Q-Tip) It’s On the Rocks by The Donnas No Rain by Blind Melon Freak Like You by The Struts The Suburbs by Arcade Fire Morning Bell by Radiohead New York Telephone Conversation by Lou Reed Buena Vista Social Club by Buena Vista Social Club Bad Enough by The Weeks

Bonus: Kiss Me Deadly by Generation X