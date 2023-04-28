Ain’t Namin’ Names R10:

The train don’t run by here no more...but that’s okay, ‘cause clearly I ain’t goin’ anywhere anyway. What I am gonna do is drop this here random collection of music for you to peruse at your leisure while I fervently pray that you’ll provide yours for our enjoyment in the comments. Otherwise, well...poor, poor, pitiful me...
- Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me by Linda Ronstadt (the popular cover of the Zevon classic)
- Buddy by De La Soul (feat. Jungle Brothers & Q-Tip)
- It’s On the Rocks by The Donnas
- No Rain by Blind Melon
- Freak Like You by The Struts
- The Suburbs by Arcade Fire
- Morning Bell by Radiohead
- New York Telephone Conversation by Lou Reed
- Buena Vista Social Club by Buena Vista Social Club
- Bad Enough by The Weeks
Bonus: Kiss Me Deadly by Generation X
