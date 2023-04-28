Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2023 Day 2 Open Thread

Yesterday, Bryce Young made history by becoming the first Alabama football player to be drafted #1 overall since Harry Gilmer back in the 40s, and the first #1 overall pick in Nick Saban’s already GOAT career.

He was followed up with Houston trading two first round picks, a 2nd, and a 3rd to pick Will Anderson, Jr. at #3. It was a tremendous amount of draft resources dedicated to two Alabama players at the top, and both of these guys look to be franchise cornerstone players for the next decade.

Then at #12, the Detroit Lions went a just a little bit crazy (and fun) and selected Jahmyr Gibbs for the biggest surprise of the 1st round. Gibbs was projected by most to be an early round 2 player, but his otherworldy speed and exciting play tantalized to Lions enough to take him at 12th.

The disappointing part for Alabama fans was the stupefying fact that Brian Branch didn’t get picked in the 1st round. Of course, no safeties at all were selected, but Branch seemed like a surefire first round guy. In any case, he should be off the board very early this afternoon.

1st round recap

QB Bryce Young - #1 overall, Carolina Panthers

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. - #3 overall, Houston Texans

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - #12 overall, Detroit Lions

Day 2 prospects

S Brian Branch - Should go top of round 2

S Jordan Battle - Probably round 3, but could easily go round 2

DL Byron Young - Underrated player in the media that I think NFL teams are higher on than many expect.

Outside shot

OT Tyler Steen - Played really well. No buzz, but a guy that played well at LT at Alabama is going to be well regarded.

CB - Eli Ricks - He could very well go undrafted, but if someone thinks his freshman film from LSU is who he is, they could bite early.

The second round kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Central time. Like yesterday, you can tune in on ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network, and they’ll knock out both rounds 2 and 3 today.