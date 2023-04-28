A captain, multi-year starter, and All-American, Jordan Battle has been one of the most consistent defenders to play for Alabama over the years. What he lacked in flashy highlights, he made up for in dependability and leadership over the years.
And while his speed kept him from being in the first round conversation, he’s going to make his new team very, very happy on the defense and on special teams as a great tackler.
Battle tested and ready to go.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023
Draft Dey | @IEL_LLC pic.twitter.com/bpaHlkzFJQ
With former Bengals safety Vonn Bell signing with the Panthers, Cincinnati has an immediate need for a safety. A starting role as a rookie is his for the taking.
His junior year saw him rack up 84 tackles, 3 interceptions and 6 passes defended on his way to earning multiple All-American accolades. Despite mostly being considered a pro-ready prospect, Battle returned for his senior season, again picking up a couple of 2nd and 3rd team All-American awards, as well as being named a permanent team captain.
As an NFL prospect, Battle is a guy that GMs will want to draft for his solid tackling, assignment sound football, work ethic, leadership, and just general consistency. You’ll always know what you’re going to get with Battle. Plus, he’s built like a tank for a safety and is always going to be involved in the run game.
