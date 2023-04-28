A captain, multi-year starter, and All-American, Jordan Battle has been one of the most consistent defenders to play for Alabama over the years. What he lacked in flashy highlights, he made up for in dependability and leadership over the years.

And while his speed kept him from being in the first round conversation, he’s going to make his new team very, very happy on the defense and on special teams as a great tackler.

Battle tested and ready to go.



Draft Dey — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023

With former Bengals safety Vonn Bell signing with the Panthers, Cincinnati has an immediate need for a safety. A starting role as a rookie is his for the taking.