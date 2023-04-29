 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Two More Alabama Players Drafted; NFL Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

A few Crimson Tide players have a chance to be picked up as undrafted free agents.

By CB969
/ new
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
Nick Saban is all smiles.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Alabama had two more players get drafted. Henry To’oTo’o was picked in the 5th round (167) by the Houston Texans.

DeMarcco Hellams was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 7th (224). These two additions brings the Alabama total to ten.

The 2023 NFL Draft is over but a few more Crimson Tide football players have a chance at making a roster.

  • Emil Ekiyor, OL - signs with hometown Indianapolis Colts.
  • DJ Dale, DL - signing with the Buffalo Bills.
  • Eli Ricks, DB - expected to sign with the Eagles.
  • Jaylen Moody, LB - TBA
  • Kendall Randolph, OL - TBA (don’t worry. He’s got like seven degrees lol)

OTHERS OF INTEREST

  • RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota - Lions
  • S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State - Browns
  • QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville - Patriots
  • WR Jacob Copeland, Maryland/Florida - Titans
  • WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson - Eagles
  • LB Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma - Panthers
  • LB Micah Baskerville, LSU – Bears
  • EDGE Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State – Cowboys
  • QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – Steelers
  • EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU - Texans
  • LB Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State - Cowboys
  • WR Tyrell Shavers, San Diego State - Bills
  • QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State/Nebraska – Lions
  • WR Kearis Jackson, Georgia - Titans
  • LB Andre Carter, Army - Vikings
  • CB Starling Thomas, UAB – Lions
  • Former 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland – Bucs
  • S Trey Dean, Florida – Jets
  • WR Malik Heath, Ole Miss – Packers
  • LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee - Bucs
  • WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama - Bills
  • QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina - Seahawks
  • QB Tommy DeVito, Illinois/Syracuse - Giants
  • WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas/Oklahoma - Eagles

* CHECK BACK LATER. WE WILL UPDATE AS NEWS COMES IN.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...