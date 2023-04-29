Two More Alabama Players Drafted; NFL Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Alabama had two more players get drafted. Henry To’oTo’o was picked in the 5th round (167) by the Houston Texans.

Bama crew in H-Town is growing



Henry To'oTo'o pic.twitter.com/D5eH4lCsRD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2023

DeMarcco Hellams was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 7th (224). These two additions brings the Alabama total to ten.

The 2023 NFL Draft is over but a few more Crimson Tide football players have a chance at making a roster.

Emil Ekiyor , OL - signs with hometown Indianapolis Colts.

, OL - signs with hometown Indianapolis Colts. DJ Dale , DL - signing with the Buffalo Bills.

, DL - signing with the Buffalo Bills. Eli Ricks , DB - expected to sign with the Eagles.

, DB - expected to sign with the Eagles. Jaylen Moody , LB - TBA

, LB - TBA Kendall Randolph, OL - TBA (don’t worry. He’s got like seven degrees lol)

OTHERS OF INTEREST

RB Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota - Lions

S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State - Browns

QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville - Patriots

WR Jacob Copeland, Maryland/Florida - Titans

WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson - Eagles

LB Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma - Panthers

LB Micah Baskerville, LSU – Bears

EDGE Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State – Cowboys

QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – Steelers

EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU - Texans

LB Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State - Cowboys

WR Tyrell Shavers, San Diego State - Bills

QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State/Nebraska – Lions

WR Kearis Jackson, Georgia - Titans

LB Andre Carter, Army - Vikings

CB Starling Thomas, UAB – Lions

Former 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland – Bucs

S Trey Dean, Florida – Jets

WR Malik Heath, Ole Miss – Packers

LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee - Bucs

WR Jalen Wayne, South Alabama - Bills

QB Holton Ahlers, East Carolina - Seahawks

QB Tommy DeVito, Illinois/Syracuse - Giants

WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas/Oklahoma - Eagles

* CHECK BACK LATER. WE WILL UPDATE AS NEWS COMES IN.