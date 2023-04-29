Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2023 Day 3 Open Thread

The first two days of the NFL Draft were quite busy for Alabama fans, as eight former Tide players were selected. Brian Branch fell a little further than expected, but both Tyler Steen and Cam Latu both were selected a few rounds higher than they had typically been projected.
Bryce Young, QB, #1, Carolina Panthers
Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, #3, Houston Texans
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, #12, Detroit Lions
Brian Branch, DB, #45, Detroit Lions
Tyler Steen, OT, #65, Philadelphia Eagles
Byron Young, DL, #70, Las Vegas Raiders
Jordan Battle, S, #95, Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Latu, TE, #101, San Francisco 49ers
For the final four rounds, Alabama has a few guys still on the board that could push their numbers up.
Henry To’o To’o
Eli Ricks
Emil Ekiyor
DJ Dale
DeMarcco Hellams
The 4th round starts at 11:00 Central, and can be watched on ESPN or the NFL Network.
