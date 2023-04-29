 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Football: NFL Draft 2023 Day 3 Open Thread

One more day!

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Alabama at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The first two days of the NFL Draft were quite busy for Alabama fans, as eight former Tide players were selected. Brian Branch fell a little further than expected, but both Tyler Steen and Cam Latu both were selected a few rounds higher than they had typically been projected.

Bryce Young, QB, #1, Carolina Panthers

Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, #3, Houston Texans

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, #12, Detroit Lions

Brian Branch, DB, #45, Detroit Lions

Tyler Steen, OT, #65, Philadelphia Eagles

Byron Young, DL, #70, Las Vegas Raiders

Jordan Battle, S, #95, Cincinnati Bengals

Cam Latu, TE, #101, San Francisco 49ers

For the final four rounds, Alabama has a few guys still on the board that could push their numbers up.

Henry To’o To’o

Eli Ricks

Emil Ekiyor

DJ Dale

DeMarcco Hellams

The 4th round starts at 11:00 Central, and can be watched on ESPN or the NFL Network.

