With the addition of Tommy Rees as Offensive Coordinator, the belief is that Alabama will have a somewhat return to old-school offense. A good confirmation of this notion is the increase in weight sizes of the offensive line. Of course this change could mean a good deal of ground and pound for the running backs corps. The Crimson Tide has a good mix of upperclassmen and young-uns.

DEPARTED

Jahmyr Gibbs - We barely got to know him but he is well on his way to a 10+ year NFL career.

RETURNING

PLAYER GP RUSH YDS AVG TD AVG/G Jase McClellan 13 112 655 5.8 7 50.4 Roydell Williams 13 56 250 4.5 4 19.2 Jam Miller 13 33 223 6.8 2 17.2

PLAYER REC YDS AVG TD AVG/G Jase McClellan 14 174 12.4 3 13.4 Roydell Williams 5 37 7.4 0 2.9 Jam Miller 1 -1 -1.0 0 -0.1

Jase McClellan said SEE YA



He breaks away for an 81-yard @AlabamaFTBL TD pic.twitter.com/Somi0OZpkP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2022

#2 Jase McClellan , SR - It’s been a long and winding road, but Jase arrives in spring camp as the heir apparent. After backing up the likes of the Steelers’ Najee Harris, Washington’s Brian Robinson Jr., and future NFLer Gibbs (as well as recovering from a 2021 knee injury that took him out in Game 5), the path looks clear for the fourth year player. But nothing is guaranteed. He has some tough competition for playing time.

Idk but Jamarion Miller needs more playing time pic.twitter.com/KQLmpSELAG — ️ress ️lay ️arker (@PressPlayParker) November 1, 2022

#26 Jamarion “Jam” Miller, SOPH - Miller had a few flashes of brilliance as a freshman - highlighted by a 40 yard touchdown romp against Vanderbilt. He probably deserved more playing time in 2022 but has a chance to shine.

NEWBIE

#22 Justice Haynes 5’11”/205, FR - Y’all. This guy. Whew! Haynes was rated 5-stars and the 24th best prospect of the 2023 recruiting class. In 12 games, he had 1,695 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at powerhouse Buford HS. He also scored three TDs as a receiver in and returned two kickoffs for scores. He has great potential to be the next great Alabama running back. Plus, he wears #22. I’m just sayin’...

DEPTH

As we have learned over the last several seasons, running backs are not indestructible. Just two falls ago, the Crimson Tide had to resort to auditioning linebacker Demouy Kennedy and wide receiver Christian Leary at the position. Although Alabama will be adding a fifth back to the corps in the summer, is five still enough in an offense that might be more run-oriented?

Emmanuel Henderson was a 5-star recruit at running back in 2022 but expressed his desire to play another position for whatever reason. Unfortunately for him, he has a BUNCH of guys ahead of him on the WR depth chart. If he cannot be convinced to move back to the backfield, Nick Saban could go shopping in the post-spring transfer portal for a little depth.

PREDICTED A-DAY DEPTH CHART

For A-Day purposes, expect to see RB1-Jase and RB2-Roydell for seniority’s sake. But that may not fly when the whistle blows for real.

JASE ROYDELL JAM HAYNES

IF I WAS COACH

JASE HAYNES JAM ROYDELL

Poll Who will be the best back of 2023? Jase

Roydell

Jam

Justice

Young vote view results 61% Jase (215 votes)

3% Roydell (11 votes)

15% Jam (53 votes)

18% Justice (64 votes)

1% Young (4 votes) 347 votes total Vote Now



