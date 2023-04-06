Hey, it’s good to be back home again

After two weeks on the road, the Crimson Tide returns to Rhoads Stadium for a three game set agains South Carolina.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 6 vs South Carolina 4 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - UPDATED TIME

4 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - UPDATED TIME Friday, April 7 vs South Carolina 6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - Power of Pink

6 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - Power of Pink Saturday, April 8 vs South Carolina 1:30 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, AL - Ashley Prange Day

TV... ALLEGEDLY

As of post, no games are scheduled to be on regular TV. However, all games should be available on the SECN+.

SOUTH CAROLINA (26-9, 3-6)

The Gamecocks had a pretty weak non-conference schedule but mostly took care of business going 21-2 in those games with ten run-rule wins. In their one road SEC series this year, SC was swept by Missy State. At home, they won one from LSU and surprisingly took two from Florida last weekend.

The top run-producer is Riley Blampied with her .333 batting average, 10 doubles, 6 home runs and 34 RBI. She was responsible for knocking in all three runs scored in the upset over Florida on Sunday. Jen Cummings sports a .347 average and a .565 on-base percentage.

South Carolina is in dead last in the league in team ERA at 3.43 and opponent batting average at .236. But they do have a pretty good pitcher in Donnie Gobourne (6-1, 2.94 ERA) who threw a one-hit, 15-strikeout shutout in the Sunday win.

SC loves to run. They lead the conference in stolen bases with 78 and doubles at 58. Bama has 46 and 41.

ALABAMA (26-11, 4-5)

Surprise on the field today for Ally Shipman as she has been selected to the 35th order of The XXXI, an all-female honor society at the University of Alabama, recognizing women who have shown great commitment to the University through service, leadership and character… pic.twitter.com/u39eW1e6lu — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 3, 2023

The Crimson Tide is still stuck in teenage wasteland in the rankings. They are #15/15/16/14. It’s a precarious spot considering that only the top 16 get to host Regionals. Even if a team gets a 16-seed and wins the Regional, they’ll likely have to travel to Oklahoma for a Super-Regional.

Montana Fouts was named Wilson/NFCA D1 Pitcher of the Week, her second such recognition of the season. The Tide ace was also named Pitcher of the Week by d1softball.com and the SEC.

Ashley Prange is up to 11 home runs which is one more than any Tide player had all of last season - Bailey Dowling had 10. Bailey Hemphill had 14 in 2021 and 26 in her bombastic 2019 season.

On paper, Alabama has a good chance to sweep this series. But if they are overconfident and put it in cruise control, the Gamecocks could take a game or two. In short, SC is a tricky team that is beatable but not if they are taken lightly.

