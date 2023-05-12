Three days after getting a transfer commit from ULL DB Trey Amos, the Tide added another skillful transfer for the secondary in Jaylen Key.

Key is in his extra bonus season after spending five seasons at UAB. In his first four seasons, he was used mostly as a reserve and on special team. Last season, he had a breakout year at safety. In 2022, he collected 60 tackles (41 solo, 19 asst), had three interceptions, 4.5 TFL and forced two fumbles. He is listed as 6’2”/210 lbs.

** Below is a highlight reel of his time at UAB but be forewarned, the accompanying music is NSFW and has a lot of n-words and f-bombs in the lyrics. So, you may want to mute it before playing. **

Nick Saban has emphasized his disappointment in the lack of turnovers over the last two seasons. The additions of Key and Amos will hopefully flip this trend.

Key chose Alabama over hometown FSU. Travaris Robinson is credited with his recruitment.

The Crimson Tide secondary will have a vastly different look in 2023. While some of the departures were anticipated, a few of the others were surely not expected.

Brian Branch, Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, and Eli Ricks are trying their luck in the NFL. With Trequon Fegans, Khyree Jackson, and Jahquez Robinson all transferring out, the Tide secondary looked talented, but young, inexperienced and thin in depth. The additions of Key and Trey Amos should help with those issues.