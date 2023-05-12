 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Strange as Angels R10:

Dancing in the deepest oceans...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Show me how you do that trick...
The Quietus

I must’ve been asleep for days... because I almost forgot to finalize this week’s R10 in time for... for... ah, who am I kidding? I almost forgot to even start putting it together. Of course, as they say, almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, so I guess I’m off the hook for now. I’m no longer asleep, friends, so I humbly present to you this week’s offering. Please allow us the pleasure of meandering through your own in the comment section. We’re all in this together now. Glad I opened up my eyes...

  1. Just Like Heaven by The Cure
  2. Happy by Pharrell Williams
  3. Marathon by Heartless Bastards
  4. Lava by The B-52’s
  5. stay cool by Jessy Wilson
  6. Bye Bye Baby by Janis Joplin
  7. Lets Submerge by X-Ray Spex
  8. Good Times Roll by The Cars
  9. Brazil by Wire
  10. Wander by The Aquadolls

