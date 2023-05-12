Strange as Angels R10:

I must’ve been asleep for days... because I almost forgot to finalize this week’s R10 in time for... for... ah, who am I kidding? I almost forgot to even start putting it together. Of course, as they say, almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, so I guess I’m off the hook for now. I’m no longer asleep, friends, so I humbly present to you this week’s offering. Please allow us the pleasure of meandering through your own in the comment section. We’re all in this together now. Glad I opened up my eyes...

Just Like Heaven by The Cure Happy by Pharrell Williams Marathon by Heartless Bastards Lava by The B-52’s stay cool by Jessy Wilson Bye Bye Baby by Janis Joplin Lets Submerge by X-Ray Spex Good Times Roll by The Cars Brazil by Wire Wander by The Aquadolls