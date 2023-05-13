Alabama Softball Falls To Tennessee, Awaits NCAA Selection Show

Bama blows a big lead and their SEC Tournament run is over.

TENNESSEE 7, ALABAMA 6

Alabama got off to a blistering start scoring four runs in the first inning on singles, walks, and wild pitches. Unfortunately for the Tide, UT echoed that sentiment with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. After getting the first two and best two Vols out (Kiki Molly and Zaida Puni), Bama starting pitcher Alex Salter gave up a double and two walks. This predicament was followed by a massive grand slam that tied the game 4-4.

Remember that Milloy? Yeah, she was not going to go gentle into that good night. In the bottom of 2nd, she slammed a ball that literally landed in the parking lot. Although it was the only hit of the inning, Patrick Murphy took Salter out in favor of Jaala Torrence to start the third inning. She did great... for the first five batters she faced. Alas, the sixth batter singled and the Vols’ number nine hitter merely stroked her second homer of the season for a 7-4 lead.

Ashley Prange tried to lead a comeback when she crushed a two-run jack in the 5th inning, but 7-6 is as close as the Tide would get.

Tennessee had only five hits to Alabama’s seven. All the Vols runs came as a result of home runs.

MVP

PRANGE: HR, 2 RBI, 2 RUNS, 2 BB

PREUITT: 2-4, 2 RUNS, NICE DIVING CATCH IN THE OUTFIELD

OTHER FRIDAY GAMES

#1 Tennessee 4, #8 Florida 0 - Dominating effort by Ashley Rogers.

#10 South Carolina 3, #3 Auburn 2 - UPSET

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

UT now faces SCar for all the SEC marbles. The SEC Championship Game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday aired by ESPN2.

The Crimson Tide returns to Tuscaloosa to agonize over their predicament. Wins over Mizzou and Arky in Fayetteville were nice but you have to wonder how the loss of Montana Fouts might affect their position to earn a top 16 seed and a Regional hosting status in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Committee is not stupid. They know this Alabama team is not the same without their legendary star ace. The 2023 NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show will be Sunday, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide finish 40-18 overall and 14-10 in the conference.

Montana Fouts and Ashley Prange were named first team All-SEC this week. Jenna Johnson and Larissa Preuitt were surprisingly named to the second team.

