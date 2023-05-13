NFL Number Assignments for Alabama Crimson Tide Drafted and Undrafted Free Agents

The headline explains it all. Enjoy!
- 1st Round QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - 9
- 1st Round LB Will Anderson, Houston Texans - 51
- 1st Round RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions - 26
- 2nd Round S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions - 32
- 3rd Round OT Tyler Steen, Philadelphia Eagles - 56
- 3rd Round DT Byron Young, Las Vegas Raiders - 93
- 3rd Round S Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals - 27
- 3rd Round TE Cameron Latu, San Francisco 49ers - 81
- 5th Round LB Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans - 39
- 7th Round S DeMarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons - 37
- UD CB Eli Ricks, Philadelphia Eagles - 39
- UD OL Emil Ekiyor, Indianapolis Colts - 66
- UD DL DJ Dale, Buffalo Bills - 61
- UD LB Jaylen Moody, Cincinnati Bengals - 44
- UD OL Kendall Randolph, Seattle Seahawks - 65
