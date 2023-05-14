A big shocker in the NCAA Softball Selection Show as Alabama was handed the fifth seed overall. As the number five seed, the Crimson Tide will host Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, and Long Island U. Bama’s first game will be Friday at 6 p.m. CT vs. LIU. CAU faces MTSU at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Surprising absolutely nobody, Oklahoma received the top overall seed. UCLA is the 2-seed. Florida State - who Alabama defeated in February - is third. SEC Tournament Champions Tennessee rounds out the Top four.

Oklahoma UCLA FSU Tennessee Alabama Oklahoma State Washington Duke Stanford LSU Arkansas Northwestern Texas Georgia Utah Clemson

Committee chair talking about why Alabama was seeded 5th. pic.twitter.com/IvfdbqcYVY — Rhoads Ragers (@RagersRhoads) May 14, 2023

Alabama is the second highest SEC seed after Tennessee. Mississippi State is the only SEC team not selected.

Tennessee (44-8, 19-5 SEC) - #4

Georgia (39-13, 16-7 SEC) - #14

Auburn (40-17, 15-9 SEC) - Clemson bracket

Arkansas (38-17, 14-10 SEC) - #11

Alabama (40-18, 14-10 SEC) - #5

LSU (40-15, 13-11 SEC) - #10

Texas A&M (33-19, 12-12 SEC) - Texas bracket

Florida (36-20, 11-13 SEC) - Stanford bracket

Kentucky (30-20, 10-14 SEC) - Northwestern bracket

South Carolina (37-20, 9-15 SEC) - FSU bracket

Ole Miss (30-26, 8-16 SEC) - Utah bracket

Mississippi State (28-25, 7-16 SEC) - Not selected

Missouri (34-24, 7-17 SEC) - Oklahoma bracket

On the SEC Network, Kayla Braud called it a “shock to everyone” and “crazy” that Alabama got the 5 seed. She thought the Tide would be “10 to 12.” Strength of schedule was a major factor.

It was also mentioned by Dari Nowkhah that the Selection Committee did not take into account whether Montana Fouts would be available. She is scheduled to see an orthopedic specialist on Monday.

Should Alabama win the Tuscaloosa Regional, they would host the winner of the Northwestern Regional which also includes Kentucky.

