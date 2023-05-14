 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UPDATED: Alabama Softball Awarded Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide hosting streak stays alive.

By CB969
Alabama v Tennessee
ALA! BAMA!
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

A big shocker in the NCAA Softball Selection Show as Alabama was handed the fifth seed overall. As the number five seed, the Crimson Tide will host Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, and Long Island U. Bama’s first game will be Friday at 6 p.m. CT vs. LIU. CAU faces MTSU at 3:30 p.m. CT.

NATIONAL

Surprising absolutely nobody, Oklahoma received the top overall seed. UCLA is the 2-seed. Florida State - who Alabama defeated in February - is third. SEC Tournament Champions Tennessee rounds out the Top four.

  1. Oklahoma
  2. UCLA
  3. FSU
  4. Tennessee
  5. Alabama
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Washington
  8. Duke
  9. Stanford
  10. LSU
  11. Arkansas
  12. Northwestern
  13. Texas
  14. Georgia
  15. Utah
  16. Clemson

SEC

Alabama is the second highest SEC seed after Tennessee. Mississippi State is the only SEC team not selected.

  • Tennessee (44-8, 19-5 SEC) - #4
  • Georgia (39-13, 16-7 SEC) - #14
  • Auburn (40-17, 15-9 SEC) - Clemson bracket
  • Arkansas (38-17, 14-10 SEC) - #11
  • Alabama (40-18, 14-10 SEC) - #5
  • LSU (40-15, 13-11 SEC) - #10
  • Texas A&M (33-19, 12-12 SEC) - Texas bracket
  • Florida (36-20, 11-13 SEC) - Stanford bracket
  • Kentucky (30-20, 10-14 SEC) - Northwestern bracket
  • South Carolina (37-20, 9-15 SEC) - FSU bracket
  • Ole Miss (30-26, 8-16 SEC) - Utah bracket
  • Mississippi State (28-25, 7-16 SEC) - Not selected
  • Missouri (34-24, 7-17 SEC) - Oklahoma bracket

On the SEC Network, Kayla Braud called it a “shock to everyone” and “crazy” that Alabama got the 5 seed. She thought the Tide would be “10 to 12.” Strength of schedule was a major factor.

It was also mentioned by Dari Nowkhah that the Selection Committee did not take into account whether Montana Fouts would be available. She is scheduled to see an orthopedic specialist on Monday.

Should Alabama win the Tuscaloosa Regional, they would host the winner of the Northwestern Regional which also includes Kentucky.

Poll

Initial Reaction:

view results
  • 56%
    WTF??!?!?!
    (115 votes)
  • 12%
    Maybe a bit high but right around where I expected.
    (25 votes)
  • 31%
    They have a history, high-class facilities, a good record, beat a lot of tough teams. They deserve it.
    (65 votes)
205 votes total Vote Now

