Goodnight: Tide - Texas to be played under the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Welcome to the mother of all primetime games.

After suffering through Austin swampass last year, and dealing with Texas’s poverty FOX noon kickoff, Alabama and Texas are finally getting the slot they deserve: a national broadcast primetime game under the lights in fairest Tuscaloosa:

The Week 2 matchup between Texas & Alabama will be a NIGHT GAME televised on ESPN



Last season the game was played on FOX during Big Noon Kickoff.https://t.co/meaPupjKLJ pic.twitter.com/XqmnJMGsYd — On3 (@On3sports) May 16, 2023

This is almost certainly going to be a Top 10 tilt in Tuscaloosa, because #TexasIsBack — like they are every year.

Alabama rarely loses at home as it is, and almost never does at night in BDS: You have to go back to 2015 to find a game where the Crimson Tide lost at home in a night kickoff.

Still, let’s be honest about the conditions: early September at 7:00 is still miserable in Alabama. But you have plenty of time to hydrate with the brown water hidden in your date’s purse, and the sun eventually does go down, so you’re not broasting on those elegant metal bleachers.

And, hey! You get the Super Villain light show that Alabama pioneered, to boot! It’s going to be insanely loud, that’s for sure.

It will be one helluva’ preliminary welcome to the SEC for the ‘Horns...but please leave the Pole Assassin and stripping monkey at home.