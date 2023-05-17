Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

Related Bryce Young cracks the top 10 NFL jersey sales just weeks after draft

Despite not even taking a live game snap in the NFL, Bryce Young already has one of the hottest jerseys on the market. AD After being selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young’s jersey has flown off the shelves and according to the NFL Shop’s website is the 10th most-sold jersey in the league for the month of April. The 10 best-selling jerseys for the month of April go as followed: 10. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers 9. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys 8. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings 7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers 6. Tavis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs 5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills 4. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens 3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs AD 2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles 1. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Congrats to Bryce! May he get some of that royalty money to go along with his life-changing signing bonus.

And, seriously, who even knew there were actual Panther fans out there?

“It’s the head coach,” Steele said Tuesday, prior to an appearance at a Team Focus fundraiser in Mobile. “The process, the plan that he has, and the way he implements that plan is second to none. It really is. He does it better than arguably anybody’s ever done it. “But then the commitment of the university and that when you walk in, everything that touches us as a staff or touches our players is first-class. There’s not nine things that are fabulous. And then one thing is like … why is this like this? Everything that touches our players on a daily basis is the best of the best. And that’s what we’re supposed to do for the players.”

Well, that is probably the last time we here from Kevin Steele until the end of the 2023 season. And, unfortunately, he didn’t say anything too useful, though the praise for Nick Saban and the attention to details within the program is nice to hear.

Wojnarowski was asked how teams are factoring in Miller’s presence at Jamea Harris’ murder, where he wasn’t considered a suspect but a cooperating witness since the Jan. 15 incident. “Teams have already spent a lot of time and resources on that particular event and the background of Brandon Miller,” Wojnarowski said. “And what I’m getting back from those organizations is not only did they not find anything that they would consider disqualifying to select Brandon Miller, they are finding a young man who they say is mature, focused, whose character and his habits are actually an asset in their evaluation of him. “Certainly, once the draft board is up and we see who is picking second, third and fourth, they’re gonna dig in even more. But right now, Brandon Miller is very much in play to be the second overall pick in this draft.”

Good for Miller as his name continues to clear from being drug through the mud earlier this year.

Georgia football’s running back room added much-needed depth on Monday night with the addition of Tennessee transfer running back Len’Neth Whitehead. The Athens, Georgia, native was initially recruited by the Volunteers as an inside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class. After injuries hampered his freshman season, the former four-star prospect transitioned to running back and played six games in 2021. Whitehead did not play in 2022 due to season-ending shoulder surgery, and he entered the transfer portal in December. The former Athens Academy star’s return home gives the Bulldogs more to work with in a backfield that was hit with injuries this spring.

Man, UGA must be really hard-pressed and down on their own roster if they’re taking leftovers from a Tennessee team.

Snark aside, I do love a good 230-pound running back who used to be a linebacker. Who knows if he has any wiggle to his game and is probably more likely to injured, but, hey, I bet he can really bring some power to the UGA offense.

LSU football looked to the transfer portal to boost their rushing offense, landing one of the best running backs on the market. Former Notre Dame back Logan Diggs announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday, joining his former coach Brian Kelly. Diggs rushed for 822 yards and four touchdowns while adding two more passing scores for Notre Dame in 2022. He’ll join an LSU offense led by quarterback Jayden Daniels that won 10 games last season.

Not to be outdone by Georgia OR Alabama, LSU has taken a transfer RB who was losing his starting job at Notre Dame.

For what it’s worth, I watched almost all of Notre Dame’s offensive plays last season after Alabama hired Tommy Rees, so I actually did see a lot of Logan Diggs. And he’s, at best, a replacement-level guy for LSU. He’s pretty decent at most everything you could ask a RB to do, but doesn’t do anything particularly well. He’ll be a decent rotation guy for the Tigers at best.