Montana Fouts “Day to Day” headed into NCAA Tournament

There is a chance that the Tide can get their superstar pitcher back.

By Josh Chatham
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama softball got at least a bit of positive news when legendary pitcher Montana Fouts visited Dr. Lyle Cain about her knee this week.

Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts has a hyperextended left leg, Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Muphy confirmed on Wednesday.

“It’s really, truly, day-to-day,” Murphy told Tide 100.9. “That’s about it, really. Wish I could tell you more.

“You could see when she landed, it locked down a little bit. It surprised her obviously. You could tell when she tried again, it hurt. It’s not, we really haven’t had something like that, but the doctors have all seen it in every other sport. So that kind of reassured me this isn’t like a one-in-a-million thing. It’s happened in other sports.”

Needless to say, the status of Fouts is pretty much the linchpin of Alabama’s hopes of making it to Oklahoma City.

Hope for the best.

Roll Tide.

