Who saw this coming? Outstanding non-Fouts pitching and okay but not great offense against one of the worst teams in the whole tournament.

ALABAMA 5, LIU 0

Perhaps with a little extra fire in their bellies for their fallen comrade Montana Fouts, Alabama came out swinging. After an Ashley Prange two-out double, Bailey Dowling singled her in for an early 1-0 lead. The Tide added two more in the second inning when Emma Broadfoot walked and Kali Heivilin crushed a deep homer to left field.

But then I suppose the offense figured starting pitcher Jaala Torrence needed a little more pressure heaped on her and they did not score or even get a runner to second over the next two innings. Ally Shipman changed all that with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth.

Torrence had a fine performance, allowing four hits and striking out five with no walks.

This Crimson Tide team needs to step it up at the plate if they want to survive this Regional without you-know-who.

MVP

SHIPMAN: 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 RUN

TORRENCE: COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT WIN

FOUTS

We are hearing Fouts has been spotted wearing a full lower leg exoskeleton around town. She is also riding in a mobilized scooter, not even a knee push scooter. At Friday’s game, she was sporting a smaller brace (above). It sure sounds like she has pitched her last competitive pitch for Alabama, but we’ll see...

SCORES & SCHEDULE

GAME 1: MTSU 8, Central Arkansas 0 - 5 innings run-rule - UCA was supposed to be number two in this bracket and they got waxed.

Alabama 5, LIU 0 GAME 3: Saturday, May 20, Central Arkansas vs LIU - Noon (Loser goes home)

Saturday, May 20, Central Arkansas vs LIU - Noon (Loser goes home) GAME 4: Saturday, May 20, MTSU vs Alabama - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, MTSU vs Alabama - 2:30 p.m. GAME 5: Saturday, May 20, Game 4 Loser vs Game 3 Winner - 5 p.m. (Loser goes home)

Saturday, May 20, Game 4 Loser vs Game 3 Winner - 5 p.m. (Loser goes home) GAME 6: Sunday, May 21, Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner - 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner - 1 p.m. GAME 6: Sunday, May 21, Game 6 Winner vs Game 6 Loser - 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide will most likely go with Alex Salter in the circle. Win on Saturday and they can rest until Sunday. Lose and they have to play a second game on Saturday.

TV... ALLEGEDLY

For now, the games will be on ESPN+. But weather delays across the nation could move things around. Roy Philpott and Aleshia Ocasio are again on the microphones. (Bradley and Ras MG were unavailable)

OTHER SCORES OF NOTE

Ole Miss 3 Baylor 0 - Baylor was the #2 of this Regional.

Georgia 12 N.C. Central 0

LSU 12 Prairie View 2

Florida 3 LMU (CA) 2 - !! The Gators eke one out.

Auburn 12 Cal St. Fullerton 2

Clemson 17 UNC Greensboro 2

Oklahoma 11 Hofstra 0

Tennessee 12 Northern Ky. 0

Texas 8 Seton Hall 0

Florida St. 9 Marist 0

Kentucky 9 Miami (OH) 1

Northwestern 2 Eastern Ill. 0

