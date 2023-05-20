2023 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule, times, and pairings

The University of Alabama baseball team, guaranteed to have its best conference record in a dozen years, has the opportunity to finish as high as 7th in the stacked SEC. Middle of the pack may not seem like much, but three weeks ago, the Tide was sitting at 9-12 and Hoover seemed a distant dream. Since then, Bama has won three straight SEC series, and six of the league teams above them are ranked in the Top 17 (only Auburn has been hotter down the stretch than UA)

With a healthy No. 11 RPI and 38 wins, ‘Bama is playing for far more than that. With two more wins, Alabama will lock down 40 for the first time since 2010, and all-but assure itself of being a host site for the NCAA Tournament regionals (and would be just the 5th time in the 21st century Alabama reached that elite 40-win mark).

If the Tide is selected, it will be the first at the New Joe, and ‘Bama’s first regional hosting since 2006. So, there is a lot to play for in Hoover next week.

Here is the schedule and listing for the tourney, but be aware that Hoover is rarely on-schedule, even when inclement weather does not pose a problem.

We’ll update you when the schedule and opponents are known and completely locked down.

Roll Tide