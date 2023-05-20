Dynasty: Alabama Adapted Tennis claims 7th consecutive national title

Several times over the past decade, we’ve covered Alabama Adapted’s dynastic reign atop the world of Wheelchair Basketball — most recently in late March, as the Men and Women’s teams both took home the natty.

But you would likely be surprised to learn that not only are those not the most dominant Adapted programs in the country, they’re not even the most dominant individual team.

No. That honor goes to Alabama Adapted’s Tennis squad, who claimed an unreal seventh straight crown today — their eighth overall.

There are powerhouses out there, then there is Alabama Adapted Athletics.

Congratulations to Tennis for kicking ass…again.

Roll Tide!

For more about the Tennis program, UA student Emily Crousore did a lovely writeup for the Int’l Tennis Association.