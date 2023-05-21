All of you who voted Jaala Torrence should have started the earlier game, give yourself a gold star. I mean, really. Did three extra hours of rest really make that much of a difference? Playing for the next game is never a good idea but it worked out this time due to a gutsy performance by the junior.

ALLY 1, MTSU 0

Continuing on the theme from the earlier game, the Alabama offense was sleepwalking their way through the whole game on offense. It was like everyone was waiting around for mild-mannered Montana Fouts to jump into a phone booth and emerge to save the day. I’m just sayin... how distracting is it for the Tide players to have Fouts out there throwing in the bullpen? Just stop. Break the news that she isn’t coming back and play ball.

Absolutely nothing was happening for most of the game. In the bottom of the sixth inning, MTSU’s leadoff hitter singled. With one out, the Blue Raiders baserunner/coaches made the horrific mistake of trying to steal second base. However, the young lady was gunned down by the tide’s catcher Ally Shipman for out number twoleaving the bases empty.

To rub salt in the wound, the next batter singled but nothing doing.

In the top of the seventh, perhaps fired up from that last half inning, it was Shipman heroics again but this time with her bat.

There was a smidge of drama in the bottom of the frame when Middle Tennessee put a runner on with two outs. Jaala slammed the door with a strikeout to end the game and the Regional.

MVP

TORRENCE: 7.0 INNINGS COMPLETE GAME WIN, 0 RUNS, 5 SINGLES, 1 BB, 8 K, 97 PITCHES

SHIPMAN: 2 OF BAMA’S 5 HITS, HR, BASE RUNNER THROWN OUT

TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL FINAL SCORES

GAME 1: MTSU 8, Central Arkansas 0

MTSU 8, Central Arkansas 0 GAME 2: Alabama 5, LIU 0

Alabama 5, LIU 0 GAME 3: Alabama 12, MTSU 5

Alabama 12, MTSU 5 GAME 4: Central Arkansas 15, LIU 0 (LIU goes home)

Central Arkansas 15, LIU 0 (LIU goes home) GAME 5: MTSU 3, Central Arkansas 0 (UCA goes home)

MTSU 3, Central Arkansas 0 (UCA goes home) GAME 6: MTSU 4, Alabama 1

MTSU 4, Alabama 1 GAME 7: Alabama 1, MTSU 0 (Middies go home)

SCHEDULE

12-seed Northwestern won their Regional without dropping a game. However, the three win were by 2 runs, 2 runs, and 1 run. The Crimson Tide will meet the Big Ten Champs next weekend. As the higher seed, Alabama will host the best of three series. Game times and TV are TBA.

TV... ALLEGEDLY

With less teams and less games, Bama’s games have a better chance of being on regular cable TV.

OTHER SUNDAY SCORES OF NOTE

Clemson 5 Auburn 1 - Aub goes home.

Utah 4 Ole Miss 1 - OM eliminated.

Texas 11 Texas A&M 5 - G’day Aggie.

FSU 1 South Carolina 0 - Kat Sandercock’s perfect game.

ULL 7 LSU 4 - forced second game, in progress.

McNeese 1 Washington 0 - forced second game

Northwestern 5 Miami (OH) 4 - The Redhawks loaded the bases in the 7th but could not score.

Stanford 11 Florida 2 - Gators are gone.

Tennessee 7 Indiana 0 - Hoos head home.

Washington 7 McNeese State 6 (Bottom 7) - The Huskies score 7 runs in the 7th.

* Alabama, San Diego St (first Supers), ULL, Tenn, Stanford, NW, Clemson, Utah, Texas, UGA, FSU, Oregon, Okie, Okie Lite and Duke advance.

SUPERS, SO FAR

Bama vs NW

UGA vs FSU

Okie vs Clemson

Duke vs Stanford

Okl St vs Oregon

Texas vs Tenn

Utah vs Lib -SDSU winner

Wash-McNeese winner vs LSU -ULL winner (Tigers blew 2 run lead in the 7th)

