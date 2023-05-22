Jumbo Package: ESPN Computers analyze Texas at Alabama

Happy Monday, everyone. As you well know, the softball team rode a commanding performance from P Jaala Torrance to narrowly advance past Middle Tennessee. Needless to say, two runs in two games is unacceptable no matter who is in the circle. Hopefully they can find some offense as they host next weekend’s Super Regional, Fouts or no Fouts.

Meanwhile, the baseball team is on fire headed into the SEC Tournament.

“You know the competition is going to be there, because it’s probably the best conference in baseball,” he said. “[We have to] go out there, have fun and enjoy the moment, because if we play our best baseball, we’re going to like the result.” The Crimson Tide (38-17) is the No. 9 seed in the tournament, but could be ranked in all of the the national polls when it opens play against Kentucky on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network). The Wildcats took the regular-season series in Tuscaloosa back in late March, but this is a different Alabama team, ripe with confidence and playing some of its best baseball all season.

Those guys are writing one hell of a story. Hope it keeps up.

Not much going on in the world of football, but ESPN’s computers like Alabama’s chances vs. Texas.

The Crimson Tide, which finished 11-2 behind the arm of Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, hasn’t lost in Tuscaloosa since their 46-41 shootout against Joe Burrow and LSU in 2019. Based on the latest analytics from ESPN, that won’t happen in September against the Longhorns. The website gives Alabama a 76.4 percent win probability. Both teams are projected to be contenders in their respective conferences for the upcoming year. The Longhorns, who are slated to join the SEC, along with Oklahoma in 2024, are the early betting favorites to win the Big 12 with a preseason projected win total of 9.5.

The Tide picked up a big DL recruit.

Beaman is ranked No. 107 in 247 Sports’ industry composite for the 2024 class, No. 13 among defensive linemen and No. 7 among in-state prospects. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior was recruited by Tide defensive line coach Freddie Roach. AL.com ranked Beaman as the fifth-best state of Alabama prospect in the 2024 class. He was voted second-team Class 6A all-state last season by the ASWA and part of AL.com’s first team all-Birmingham region team.

Will Anderson was seen chilling with Denzel at the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Denzel showing off the biceps to NFL rookies Bijan Robinson and Will Anderson pic.twitter.com/BRH1O1Op9t — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 21, 2023

Yeah, Alabama is still “spitting them out” not to be confused with “shitting them out.” That quote is a Saban all-timer.

Last, Al dot com invites you to vote for the best Alabama football team of all time.

After two round of voting, Crimson Tide fans have decided who they felt deserved to be the best four Alabama teams of all time. The quarterfinals voting was much closer than round 1 and AL.com received thousands of votes in the past few days, but the four best teams have been selected. 2009 defeated 1979 with 68 percent of the votes; 1992 defeated 2011 with 73 percent of the votes; 2020 defeated 178 with 83 percent of the votes; and 2015 defeated 2012 with 52 percent of the votes.

While there is plenty of love to go around, any vote that isn’t “2020” for this poll is simply absurd. Had it asked for favorite Alabama teams, there could be some debate.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.