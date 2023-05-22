The eight Super Regionals are set and Big Ten Champions Northwestern will be flying south to face the Crimson Tide for a best-of-three series and the honor of moving on to the Women’s College World Series.

SCHEDULE

Friday, May 26 Alabama vs Northwestern 7 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala. ESPNU

Saturday, May 27 Alabama vs Northwestern 8 p.m. CT Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA

Sunday, May 28 Alabama vs Northwestern (if necessary) TBA Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBA

The first game has been scheduled for ESPNU. It would be rather surprising if the other two games are not aired on one of the ESPN channels which includes the SEC Network and Longhorn Network as opposed to streaming. Tennessee (vs Texas) and Georgia (vs FSU) are the only other teams from the Southeastern Conference to advance.

BUILDING DRAMA

There has been much speculation that the NCAA/ESPN stacked the deck in Alabama’s favor with a favorable schedule. The proposed purpose was to give the Tide the best opportunity to advance without Montana Fouts and set up a possible resurrection return for the biggest and most well-known star of the sport.

Almost everyone who follows the sport was shocked when Alabama was awarded the No. 5 seed overall after finishing fourth in the conference. In addition, the NCAA parceled out three teams to Tuscaloosa that had no business being in the postseason tournament. It is arguable that the Tuscaloosa Regional was one of the easiest lineups including the four Regionals seeded higher than the Tide. Next comes Northwestern who is no pushover, but the Wildcats are somewhat new to the spotlight. The Cats made their first WCWS last season but were eliminated after two games by a collective score of 19-3.

Poll Would it surprise you to see Montana Fouts pitch in the Super Regional? Yes! Let the girl heal so she doesn’t walk with a limp the rest of her life!

No, she might be good for a inning.

Not in the least. They are setting this whole thing up. vote view results 19% Yes! Let the girl heal so she doesn’t walk with a limp the rest of her life! (15 votes)

22% No, she might be good for a inning. (17 votes)

57% Not in the least. They are setting this whole thing up. (44 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

#RollTide #Team27 #BoycottALdotcom