The Smile’s Returning to The Faces R10:

It seems like years since it’s been here...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Here comes the sun...
Wine Travel Song

Doo-doo-doo-doo... shoobie-de-doo-wop-wop-say-what-yeah! OK, boomers, gen x, millennials, gen y, gen z... whoever you are, get off ya butts and shake what God gave ya to this here random assortment of ten tunes! It’s Friday, y’all! And I say: it’s alright!

  1. Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles
  2. Not This Time by Bash & Pop
  3. Supermassive Black Hole by Muse
  4. Up All Night by Sault
  5. To Love Somebody by Nina Simone
  6. Pressed 2 Death by Illuminati Hotties
  7. One Last Look by James Hall
  8. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) by Katy Perry
  9. Motion Picture Soundtrack by Radiohead
  10. I Melt With You by Modern English

p.s. I’ve caught four of these acts live before... & three of them this month!

