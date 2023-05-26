The Smile’s Returning to The Faces R10:

Doo-doo-doo-doo... shoobie-de-doo-wop-wop-say-what-yeah! OK, boomers, gen x, millennials, gen y, gen z... whoever you are, get off ya butts and shake what God gave ya to this here random assortment of ten tunes! It’s Friday, y’all! And I say: it’s alright!

Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles Not This Time by Bash & Pop Supermassive Black Hole by Muse Up All Night by Sault To Love Somebody by Nina Simone Pressed 2 Death by Illuminati Hotties One Last Look by James Hall Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) by Katy Perry Motion Picture Soundtrack by Radiohead I Melt With You by Modern English

p.s. I’ve caught four of these acts live before... & three of them this month!