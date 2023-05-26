She’s back! Fouts to be available for Super Regional

ESPN’s big prime time gamble paid off: one of the sport’s luminaries, and one of the most popular players in Alabama history in any program, is going to get her home field send-off.
No matter what happens this weekend, we can say at least say goodbye like she deserves.
Montana. Is. Back.
Alabama softball's ace pitcher Montana Fouts will be available for the Tuscaloosa Super Regional this weekend.— James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) May 25, 2023
️"She threw yesterday and as the days have gone along, it’s gotten better and better."https://t.co/MC38xlrGTR
