 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

She’s back! Fouts to be available for Super Regional

Montana gets her well-deserved home send-off

By Erik Evans
/ new
Alabama v Tennessee Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

ESPN’s big prime time gamble paid off: one of the sport’s luminaries, and one of the most popular players in Alabama history in any program, is going to get her home field send-off.

No matter what happens this weekend, we can say at least say goodbye like she deserves.

Montana. Is. Back.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...