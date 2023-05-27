Alabama wins a squeaker to move to a deciding game on Thursday. The win came mostly due to Ashley Prange’s bat. Jaala Torrence had a nice start and Montana Fouts redeemed herself in relief.

ALABAMA 2, NORTHWESTERN 1

Patrick Murphy took our advice and moved Jenna Johnson out of the leadoff spot. The replacement was the only dang person on the team who can hit a lick, Prange. The Tide’s third baseman rewarded this move with a double to lead off the game. A Jenna Johnson sac bunt moved Prange to third. A Bailey Dowling sac fly pushed the first run across the plate for Alabama.

Torrence got the start in the circle and was flirting with disaster for much of the game, but kept NW scoreless through four innings.

However, the Wildcats tied it up in the fifth on a couple of singles. After the third single of the inning, Patrick Murphy removed Torrence from the game in favor of Fouts who induced a pair of fly outs to end the inning.

In the seventh, Larissa Preuitt led off with a single. A sac bunt by Kristen White moved the runner to second and (WHO ELSE?) Prange knocked her in with a single to give the Tide a late 2-1 advantage.

Fouts would knock the Wildcats down in order in the bottom of the seventh and the Tide survive to fight another day - Sunday to be exact.

MVP

ALABAMA FANS: The Tide faithful showed up in droves and were loud as always. It’s too bad this meek fragile offense cannot feed off such a thing.

TORRENCE: 4.1 INNINGS, 1 RUN, 7 SINGLES, 2 BB, 4 K, 87 PITCHES

FOUTS: WIN, 2.2 INNINGS, 0 RUNS, 9 BB, 3 K, 41 PITCHES

PRANGE: 2-4, 1B, 2B, 1 RUN, 1 RBI

ONE NOTE

I don’t like how much Alabama celebrated this win. Usually when they do this, they come out flat (flatter) the next day.

SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 28 Alabama vs Northwestern 3pm CT on ESPN. Mike Couzens and Kayla Braud again on the call.

MOVING ON

Six of the eight Supers have been settled. The only other match-up to be decided on Sunday is Utah-San Diego State. The following teams move on the WCWS: FSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Stanford, Okie State, Washington.

