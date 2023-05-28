Seidl, Pinckney named to SEC Baseball All-Tournament Team

Alabama outfielders Tommy Seidl and Andrew Pinckney were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team today. Vanderbilt won the championship, with a victory over Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

Seidl hit 6-12 in the teams four games, with a HBP, four runs scores, five RBI, two doubles, and a home run. Seidl laced a base clearing double in the top of the 11th on Wednesday vs Florida to give the Tide a 6-3 lead heading to the bottom of the inning. The Gators answered with four of their own and sent the Tide into the losers bracket. The senior left fielder from Wellesley, Mass. came back the next day and got Bama started with a first inning home run and added a double and single before tweaking something and being replaced. Seidl also sat out the Tide’s next game, a tournament ending loss to Vanderbilt.

Redshirt junior Andrew Pinckney joined Seidl on the 11-man squad. Pinckney showcased all of his five tools in the tournament, hitting 6-15, scoring three runs, drawing two walks, reaching on a hit by pitch, stealing a base, driving a sacrifice fly, hitting a home run, driving in four runs, making a sliding catch and throwing out a runner at the plate.

Other members of the team include:

*P Troy Wansing Texas A&M

*P Justin Lamkin Texas A&M

*C BT Riopelle Florida

*DH Chris Maldonado Vanderbilt

*1B Jack Moss Texas A&M

*2B R J Austin Vanderbilt- MVP

*3B Bryson Ware Auburn

*SS Cole Foster Auburn

*OF Wyatt Langford

