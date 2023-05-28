‘Bama Baseball To Host First Regional Since 2006

The NCAA released the 16 host sites for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night via Twitter.

The hosts were identified tonight and the rest of the field along with the seeding will be put out tomorrow.

Alabama was one of eight SEC teams to secure at top-16 seed. The Tide will host for the first time since 2006, and for the first time in the New Joe

The teams were released in alphabetical order by city. The hosts are, as follows:

Auburn Regional: Auburn University

Baton Rouge Regional: LSU

Charlottesville Regional: Virginia

Clemson Regional: Clemson

Columbia Regional: South Carolina

Conway Regional: Coastal Carolina

Coral Gables Regional: Miami

Fayetteville Regional: Arkansas

Gainesville Regional: Florida

Lexington Regional: Kentucky

Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt

Stanford Regional: Stanford

Stillwater Regional: Oklahoma State

Terre Haute Regional: Indiana State

Tuscaloosa Regional: Alabama

Winston Salem Regional: Wake Forest

According to Ben Upton, host of 11.7 podcast, RPI seems to be the metric the Committee leans on more than another. Fifteen of the top 16 in RPI are hosting a Regional, with Campbell (14) being the only one left out.

They were replaced by Auburn (19) whose Athletic Director, John Cohen, is the Chairman of the Committee.

Wake Forest is expected to be the number one seed, followed by Florida, Arkansas, and LSU in some order. Alabama has been pegged as the ninth, tenth, or eleventh seed by most pundits.

Roll Tide

#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt