‘Bama Baseball To Host First Regional Since 2006

The NCAA released the 16 host sites for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night via Twitter.
The hosts were identified tonight and the rest of the field along with the seeding will be put out tomorrow.
Alabama was one of eight SEC teams to secure at top-16 seed. The Tide will host for the first time since 2006, and for the first time in the New Joe
The teams were released in alphabetical order by city. The hosts are, as follows:
Auburn Regional: Auburn University
Baton Rouge Regional: LSU
Charlottesville Regional: Virginia
Clemson Regional: Clemson
Columbia Regional: South Carolina
Conway Regional: Coastal Carolina
Coral Gables Regional: Miami
Fayetteville Regional: Arkansas
Gainesville Regional: Florida
Lexington Regional: Kentucky
Nashville Regional: Vanderbilt
Stanford Regional: Stanford
Stillwater Regional: Oklahoma State
Terre Haute Regional: Indiana State
Tuscaloosa Regional: Alabama
Winston Salem Regional: Wake Forest
According to Ben Upton, host of 11.7 podcast, RPI seems to be the metric the Committee leans on more than another. Fifteen of the top 16 in RPI are hosting a Regional, with Campbell (14) being the only one left out.
They were replaced by Auburn (19) whose Athletic Director, John Cohen, is the Chairman of the Committee.
Wake Forest is expected to be the number one seed, followed by Florida, Arkansas, and LSU in some order. Alabama has been pegged as the ninth, tenth, or eleventh seed by most pundits.
