Many observers thought that the NCAA Selection Committee showed preferential treatment to Alabama in the Tournament seedings. If true, that favoritism is all over now. As the Crimson Tide heads to their 14th Women’s College World Series, they have the daunting task of figuring out some real juggernauts that await them in Oklahoma City.

WCWS FORMAT

The WCWS is broken down into two brackets. Each bracket is made up of four teams in a double elimination format. The winners of each bracket face off in a best-of-three series for the National Championship. There is no re-seeding in the World Series.

TEAMS

1-Oklahoma (B12)

3-FSU (ACC)

4-Tennessee (SEC)

5-Alabama (SEC)

6-Oklahoma State (B12)

7-Washingtonshington (PAC)

9-Stanford (PAC)

15-Utah (PAC)

[No Big Ten team advanced.]

BRACKET 1

1-Oklahoma, 4-Tennessee, 5-Alabama, 9-Stanford.

The Tide is stuck in a bracket with the SEC Champion Vols, the two-time defending National Champs Sooners, and Alabama’s nemesis from last post-season, Stanford - new & improved with a phenomenal NFCA Freshman of the Year pitcher.

(Times listed below are ET. Do the math.)

BRACKET 2

3-Florida State, 6-Oklahoma State, 7-Washington, 15-Utah.

This bracket does not look as harrowing. FSU and UW each lost a game in their Regional. Utah dropped one against unseeded San Diego State in the Super.

(ET, math.)

FINALS

The final two teams will play in a best-of-three regardless of previous losses in the WCWS.

