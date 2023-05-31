With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, recruiting amps up into overdrive. It’s a new timetable to get used to with the creation of the Early Signing Period a few years ago. That has made June a major month of recruiting activity. There has always been the June camps. In this new era, official visits and commitments are becoming commonplace ahead of the impending December ESD that comes during the college football season.

OFFICIAL VISITS

Official visits to Tuscaloosa kickoff with some major targets on June 2-4.

5-star WR Perry Thompson (Foley, AL) - This Alabama commit is ranked #27 overall by the 247Sports composite ranking.

(Foley, AL) - This Alabama commit is ranked #27 overall by the 247Sports composite ranking. 5-star CB Charles Lester CB, (Venice, FL) - #16 overall also played WR and wildcat QB. He has OVs lined up this month to Alabama, FSU, UGA, and ... Colorado (eyeroll).

CB, (Venice, FL) - #16 overall also played WR and wildcat QB. He has OVs lined up this month to Alabama, FSU, UGA, and ... Colorado (eyeroll). 4-star DL Terrance Hibbler (Lexington, MS) - Perhaps Bama’s bad luck with Mississippi DL changed with the addition of Jaheim Oatis last year. This 6-3/305-pounder is leaning MSU ... for now. He is ranked #281.

(Lexington, MS) - Perhaps Bama’s bad luck with Mississippi DL changed with the addition of Jaheim Oatis last year. This 6-3/305-pounder is leaning MSU ... for now. He is ranked #281. 4-star TE Caleb Odom (Carrollton, GA) - The #85 ranked prospect has also scheduled OVs to Miami and Penn State. Ole Miss is expected to get a visit too though one is not scheduled as of yet. Caught 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 TD for Georgia powerhouse Carrollton in 2022. [UGA already has two TE commits.]

(Carrollton, GA) - The #85 ranked prospect has also scheduled OVs to Miami and Penn State. Ole Miss is expected to get a visit too though one is not scheduled as of yet. Caught 63 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 TD for Georgia powerhouse Carrollton in 2022. [UGA already has two TE commits.] 4-star CB Cai Bates (Orlando, FL) - Due to team injuries, Bates converted from receiver to cornerback midway through his junior season. He tallied four interceptions and seven pass break ups in just two games. The 223ed ranked prospect is also traveling to LSU and Tennessee in June.

2024 COMMITTED

QB Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, CA) 6’1” / 195 - 5-star

(Carlsbad, CA) 6’1” / 195 - 5-star DB Jaylen Mbakwe (Pinson, AL) 5’11” / 178 - 5-star, OV June 16

(Pinson, AL) 5’11” / 178 - 5-star, OV June 16 WR Perry Thompson (Foley, AL) 6’4” / 202 - 5-star

(Foley, AL) 6’4” / 202 - 5-star DE Jeremiah Beaman (Birmingham, AL) 6’4” / 260 - 4-star

(Birmingham, AL) 6’4” / 260 - 4-star LB Cayden Jones (Arden, NC) 6’4” / 220 - 4-star

(Arden, NC) 6’4” / 220 - 4-star LB Sterling Dixon (Mobile, AL) 6’3” / 211 - 4-star

(Mobile, AL) 6’3” / 211 - 4-star WR Rico Scott (Harrisburg, PA) 6’0” / 180 - 4-star

A FEW UNCOMMITTED TO WATCH

S KJ Bolden (Buford, GA) - 5-star, OV June 23.

(Buford, GA) - 5-star, OV June 23. DL Eddrick Houston (Buford, GA) - 5-star, OV June 23.

(Buford, GA) - 5-star, OV June 23. WR Aeryn Hampton (Daingerfield, TX) 4-star, OV June 23.

2025 ANNOUNCEMENT

Anthony Rogers - High 4-star RB plays at IMG but is originally from Pike Road, AL. He is expected to commit on Friday (time TBD) among Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Oregon.

2025 QUARTERBACKS

Alabama is zeroing in on the quarterback of the future with three of the top five signal callers in the nation expected to camp in June.

George MacIntyre , No. 2 QB (Brentwood, TN) - 5-star has already made several trips to T-town.

, No. 2 QB (Brentwood, TN) - 5-star has already made several trips to T-town. Antwann Hill , No. 3 QB (Warner Robins, GA) - 4-star.

, No. 3 QB (Warner Robins, GA) - 4-star. K.J. Lacey, No. 5 QB (Saraland, AL) - 4-star is a teammate of 2025 5-star Bama commit Ryan Williams.





