Jumbo Package: Is the dynasty well and truly dead this time? Or is the window just slowly closing?

Dynasty dead, Pawwwwl?!

Saban also has two new coordinators in Rees and DC Kevin Steele, the latter of whom will largely run what the greatest defensive coach in college history wants him to run. But Bama will also run it without edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NFL draft who had more than 60 tackles for loss in three college seasons. There is always more talent on the way at Alabama, but is it difference-making talent that can adequately replace Young and Anderson? At some point in every coaching tenure, there is an inevitable beginning of an inevitable end. At age 71, Nick Saban might have reached that point. He’s now chasing Kirby Smart, and maybe others within the profession he’s dominated like no other. This season could go a long way toward establishing whether he has more glory left in him.

Unpopular opinion, but honestly since 2018, that dynasty has been dead. Alabama is a very good team, occasionally even piecing together dominant teams, dominant games, and — in one memorable 2020 — an entire dominant season.

But the time of figuring on winning the Big Game are over.

Alabama required an SECCG game of their life to even advance to the playoffs 2021 — and then lost a rematch; it did not do so in 2022; defensive collapses and injuries cost ‘Bama a chance in 2019 and a title 2016; in 2018 team-wide coaching dysfunction slayed them...Two titles in seven years is modest by “dynasty” standards, and yet, in three of those playoffs, Georgia has taken two of them. Clemson has pocketed two more.

Alabama is “just” another elite team. The dynasty occurred in 2009-2015. It’s perhaps time we readjust our expectations for what qualifies as a great season beyond hoisting the title trophy at season’s end?

We can begin by adjusting them this year — I am. I think clinching the West will be a good year; winning the SEC and/or making the playoffs will be wildly exceeding expectations; and anything beyond that is deranged optimism and taking Saban into COTY territory.

What are the new expectations now, anyway? Is Alabama chasing Georgia now — or just on par? Does anything about Alabama’s new coaching hires lead you to believe that Saban has made the Tide one step closer to a ring this year?

Chime in below. But for my part, I can say with no animus or Nega-Gumping that, “yes, for real, the ‘dynasty’ of a yearly ring chase is very probably over.” And it’s been over for a while.

And that’s okay. The window has slowly been closing on 12-win seasons, and we will “merely” have to settle for 10 or 11. But, before you answer that question, remember this: Alabama has had six losses in four years. It had seven in the previous decade.

SI isn’t the only one predicting a slowly narrowing needle for the Tide to thread.

Alabama The lack of a star QB will lead to fewer than 10 wins: Coach Nick Saban went out and lured former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner out of the transfer portal shortly after spring practice. That spring practice session was headlined by the battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Buchner completed just 55.4% of his passes, threw more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) when Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was still employed by the Fighting Irish. Buchner is destined for a roller-coaster season but will be better than the other two contenders. Essentially, he’ll be the best of some bad options.

I absolutely agree with the bottom line, if not the analysis. Alabama smelled like a 9-3 team before the A-Day game, then the Rees and Buchner disasters hit. So, I’d kill for it now. But I will take umbrage the analysis. It likely won’t be the lack of playmaking at QB; rather, it will be some piss-poor coaching, inconsistency on the interior offensive line, and lack of quality depth at DT that does Alabama in, when they are needed the most...just like the last two years.

ULL Corner Trey Amos has been offered by ‘Bama out of the quitter hole:

Amos, a three-star recruit out of high school in 2020, committed to Louisiana despite an offer from Tennessee. Amos recorded a career-high 35 tackles and eight passes defended during his redshirt sophomore season in Lafayette, Louisiana. The New Iberia, La., native has received countless offers from Power Five programs such as LSU, Penn State, Michigan, and Auburn.

I honestly don’t think he’ll bite on that Tide offer though. He’s looking to make money in this, his NFL season, and he’d at best be a third option at UA — perhaps even a fourth, depending on the development of Little.

More corners are always good, though I think it’s a luxury for Alabama at the moment, rather than a necessity. Little is going to be a star.

This is going to be so awesome: Big Ten vs. SEC in Canada:

Alabama basketball has scheduled a game against Purdue for the 2023-24 season, a source with direct knowledge of the schedule confirmed to The Tuscaloosa News. The game will be played in Toronto, meaning the game could be a Canada homecoming for Alabama center Charles Bediako and Purdue center Zach Edey. Bediako is from Brampton, Ontario, while Edey is from Toronto. Both Bediako and Edey declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but left the option to return to school open. The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22 and the NCAA early entry withdrawal deadline is May 31. The 2023-24 Alabama basketball schedule has not yet been released, but it is also expected to include non-conference matchups with Arizona and Creighton. The game against the Wildcats will be in Phoenix, Arizona, and the game against Creighton will be in Omaha, Nebraska. Then, the Crimson Tide will play host to both Arizona and Creighton the following season.

As poorly as Purdue guards the perimeter, and as tentative as they are to shoot from there, Alabama could very well run a preseason Top 10 off the floor.

With that in mind, Potter has put as sanguine a spin on the Quarterback situation as one can and not get death threats.

Milroe, Simpson and Buchner will headline the position battle but aren’t the only quarterbacks on the roster. Alabama signed two blue-chip prospects as part of its top-ranked 2023 recruiting class in Eli Holstein of Louisiana and Dylan Lonergan of Georgia. Both were on campus this spring, with Holstein arriving early and taking part in bowl practices, and both had their moments. In the A-Day Game, Lonergan made some nice throws after dealing with an injury this spring. Can one of the young guns challenge for the first-team role behind center? It seems like a long shot, but if forced to choose between the two, Lonergan gets the nod.