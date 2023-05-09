Jumbo Package: Jimbo Fisher runs his mouth again, Transfer DB targets visit

Happy Tuesday, everyone. A Texas A&M fan decided to go for a soundbite from Jimbo Fisher, and he was successful.

Fisher was in attendance at the Houston A&M Club when it was reported that a fan asked Jimbo Fisher to beat Nick Saban’s ass. Fisher’s response, per The Houston Chronicle, was short and sweet. “I’m with you on that,” Fisher said, per Brent Zwerneman. “We should have had them (beat) a year ago, we will ... I’m sleeping well right now, I promise you.”

Glad to hear that Jimbo is so confident. We’ll see if he can back up the talk in a few months.

As noted yesterday, Jaylin Key visited Alabama. The other transfer DB that Saban is pursuing, Trey Amos of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, did as well.

Amos has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The New Iberia, Louisiana native made 26 tackles, eight pass breakups and one blocked field goal. Key was an all-around contributor for the Blazers last fall, recording 60 tackles and two interceptions. Key is also considering the Tide against a hometown program as FSU tries to bring the Tallahassee, Florida standout into the ACC. The Crimson Tide has pulled in three transfers since the start of last season, tight end CJ Dippre (Maryland), linebacker Trezmen Marshall (Georgia) and most recently, quarterback Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame).

In general, the portal has done what one would expect. Top programs have been able to fill some holes, but those who try to rebuild off the scraps left from those top programs have been hit and miss at best.

It seemed like Tucker and the Spartans created a blueprint for a fast track to success. As the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022, marking the first full year of the portal, plenty of programs tried to follow Michigan State’s model. As it turns out, the hit rate was much lower than most would expect. A total of 42 FBS teams brought in at least 11 transfers in 2022. Exactly half of those teams finished the year with a losing record. Four Power Five coaches — Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins and Nebraska’s Scott Frost — all brought in big transfer classes but were all fired in the midst of poor seasons.

Saban is trying hard to flip a top 2024 safety that’s committed to Georgia, and he sounds interested.

“Alabama has always been my childhood favorite team and the fact that they have been showing genuine interest in me and are recruiting me has me interested in them,” Woodyard told BamaOnLine. “Coach (Holmon) Wiggins has said they will continue to recruit me. Coach (Nick) Saban has said he needs me there, as well as Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson).” Woodyard unofficially visited Alabama last month and will return to Tuscaloosa June 23-25 for an official visit.

The Raiders liked Byron Young’s championship pedigree.

“We’re still at the beginning stages of developing this program and laying the foundation for the type of program that we want here in Las Vegas,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said, “and so, Byron has a lot of the traits. He’s been part of a winning program, part of a program that’s demanding and kind of a championship-caliber breed. And so bringing players in with that kind of DNA that can add to what we’re already putting together, we think what he’s about and he’s experienced, there’s a lot of similarities with things that we value. To have a guy like that to kind of be one of the leaders of the rookie class with his ideals and his experiences, I think that’s going to help the whole group.”

Somehow, Kareem Jackson is still not only in the NFL but playing at a very high level.

The former Alabama standout is coming off of a career year. In 2022, Jackson played 1,139 snaps, the most of his professional career, and logged a career-high 94 tackles. Jackson began his NFL career in Houston. The Texans selected Jackson No. 20 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Jackson spent his first 9 seasons in Houston before signing with Denver in the 2019 offseason. He has signed 1-year contracts with the Broncos each of the last 3 years.

Good for him.

Last, DeVonta Smith ranked Alabama’s top receivers of all time and put himself fifth.

Jaylen Waddle went 6th overall in the NFL Draft and doesn’t even make the list. Pretty incredible if you ask me.

That's about it for now.

Roll Tide.