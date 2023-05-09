Physical transfer corner Trey Amos chooses ‘Bama out of the Portal

ULL corner, Trey Amos, an All-SBC selection last season, and without doubt the best cover corner in the Fun Belt, threw his hat in the ring two weeks ago, looking to land at a major program. His Power 5 size and speed, physicality, and demonstrable ball skills made him a valuable pick up too — he was rated the best available corner and a Top 20 overall Portal transfer.

In a bit of a surprise, Amos made his choice today, and everything is coming up (crimson) roses.

We say “somewhat of a surprise,” because though there were key losses in the Alabama defensive backfield this season, corner was expected to be a strength, with Little and Mal and Terrion Arnold all doing battle for various spots at CB/S.

But the addition of Amos is a fundamental game-changer for the Alabama defensive backfield. The Tide can do so many different things now that it could not just 24 hours ago.

Move Malachi Moore to a roving Jared Mayden-type? Put Terrion Arnold back at strong safety and turn Caleb Downs loose a la Minkah Fitzpatrick? Put someone with true lockdown boundary corner skills in the slot at Star? Not press Little into immediate starts as a true Freshmen? Have the most physical and aggressive Dime backfield in the country?

Check, check, check, check, and check.

And, yes, we mean aggressive and physical: He plays with a chip on his shoulder like Kool-Aid, and loves to mix it up in run support.

It would have been nice to have Amos for Spring practice, but he knows what he’s doing — he’s played in the defense before under Billy Napier. And in the pass-happy Sun Belt he saw a lot of action. Don’t let the 3-star evaluation fool you, Trey Amos can play at this level, and he will be a Day One starter with the Tide this year. Where, is anyone’s guess, but it will make everyone around him better.

Tuscaloosa is a no-fly zone effective immediately.