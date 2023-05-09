 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Physical transfer corner Trey Amos chooses ‘Bama out of the Portal

Amos was the top corner in the Portal this year, and one of the Top 20 overall players available in “free agency”

By Erik Evans
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Louisiana at Liberty Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ULL corner, Trey Amos, an All-SBC selection last season, and without doubt the best cover corner in the Fun Belt, threw his hat in the ring two weeks ago, looking to land at a major program. His Power 5 size and speed, physicality, and demonstrable ball skills made him a valuable pick up too — he was rated the best available corner and a Top 20 overall Portal transfer.

In a bit of a surprise, Amos made his choice today, and everything is coming up (crimson) roses.

We say “somewhat of a surprise,” because though there were key losses in the Alabama defensive backfield this season, corner was expected to be a strength, with Little and Mal and Terrion Arnold all doing battle for various spots at CB/S.

But the addition of Amos is a fundamental game-changer for the Alabama defensive backfield. The Tide can do so many different things now that it could not just 24 hours ago.

Move Malachi Moore to a roving Jared Mayden-type? Put Terrion Arnold back at strong safety and turn Caleb Downs loose a la Minkah Fitzpatrick? Put someone with true lockdown boundary corner skills in the slot at Star? Not press Little into immediate starts as a true Freshmen? Have the most physical and aggressive Dime backfield in the country?

Check, check, check, check, and check.

And, yes, we mean aggressive and physical: He plays with a chip on his shoulder like Kool-Aid, and loves to mix it up in run support.

It would have been nice to have Amos for Spring practice, but he knows what he’s doing — he’s played in the defense before under Billy Napier. And in the pass-happy Sun Belt he saw a lot of action. Don’t let the 3-star evaluation fool you, Trey Amos can play at this level, and he will be a Day One starter with the Tide this year. Where, is anyone’s guess, but it will make everyone around him better.

Tuscaloosa is a no-fly zone effective immediately.

