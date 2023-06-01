The Road to Omaha — Alabama Baseball Tuscaloosa Regional Primer

The Alabama Crimson was chosen as a host for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the 16th overall seed. Everyone around the country except for the committee, chaired by Tuscaloosa native and Auburn Athletic Director, John Cohen, thought the Tide would be anywhere from the 9th to the 12th seed.
Alabama will be the number one seed in their Regional and host 2nd-seeded Boston College, 3rd-seeded Troy, and 4th-seeded Nicholls. The Tide has defeated Troy twice this season in two tries, but has not faced the other two visitors. Boston College is presumably the 17th seed, as the number two seed in the 16th seeds Regional. After falling to the last National Seed, the Tide matches up with the #1 Wake Forest Regional should both teams win. But, should Alabama win and Wake Forest happens to lose, the Tide would also host the Super Regional.
Here is a rundown on each team, and some players to watch in Tuscaloosa this weekend:
Alabama No. 1
16th National Seed:
Conference: SEC
Record: 40-19, 16-14 in SEC, 2-2 in SEC Tournament
Team Statistics: Offense
- Batting average : .297
- Doubles: 93
- Triples: 10
- Home runs: 102
- Slugging %: .507
- Walks: 3-0
- HBP: 75
- Strikeouts: 441
- On Base %: .405
- Stolen bases/attempts: 46-64
Defensive Statistics
- Fielding %: .978
- ERA: 3.98
- Shoutouts: 6
- Saves: 14
- Innings Pitched: 511
- Hits allowed: 433
- Walks: 215
- Strikeouts: 544
- Doubles allowed: 65
- Triples allowed: one
- Home Runs allowed: 66
- Batting average against: .229
Who to watch:
Tommy Seidl: .364, nine doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBI, 64 hits,.470 OBP, .568 slugging %, 51 runs, eight stolen bases, three outfield assists
Andrew Pinckney: .350, 12 doubles, three tripes, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 51 runs, 35 walks, 75 hits, seven stolen bases, .650 slugging %, .448 OBP, five outfield assists
Drew Williamson: .317, five doubles, 15 home runs, 69 hits, 58 RBI, .546 slugging %, .420 OBP, 39 walks
Colby Shelton: .294, 10 doubles, 22 home runs, 46 RBI, .546 slugging %, .407 OBP, 55 hits, 44 runs
Ed Johnson: .332, 61 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 40 RBI, .484 slugging %, 30 walks, .439 OBP
Jim Jarvis: .284, 64 hits, 63 runs, nine doubles, four triples, six home runs, .440 slugging%, .396 OBP, nine stolen bases
Luke Holman: 7-3 3.50 ERA, 69.1 IP, 43 hits, 29 walks, 74 strikeouts, .176 batting average allowed
Garrett McMillian: 4-2 3.99 ERA 38.1 IP, 32 hits, 15 walks, 34 strikeouts, .229 batting average allowed
Jacob McNairy: 6-2 4.08 ERA 70.2 IP, 76 hits, 18 walks, 72 strikeouts, .274 batting average against
Alton Davis II: 0-2 4.15 ERA, 22 appearances, seven saves, 30.1 IP. 30 hits, 10 walks, 28 strikeouts, .261 batting average allowed
Hunter Furtado: 1-1 4.59 ERA, 16 appearances-two starts, 33.1 IP, 30 hits, 14 walks, 34 strikeouts, .250 batting average against
Hagan Banks: 1-2 3.51 ERA, 15 appearances-two starts, 33.1 IP, 22 hits, five walks, 37 strikeouts, .182 batting average against
Kade Woods: 4-1, one save, 4.67 ERA, 27 IP, 22 hits, 14 walks, 35 strikeouts, .202 batting average against
Aidan Moza: 3-1 3.00 ERA, 18 IP, 13 hits, eight walks, 17 strikeouts, .206 batting average against
Hunter Hoopes: 1-1 1.93 ERA, six appearances, 9 IP, seven hits, four walks, 10 strikeouts, .226 batting average against
Pinckney has grown into a five-tool superstar, as he has improved year-by-year. Super Senior Seidl is the leading hitter on the team and has been a huge sparkplug since being moved to the two spot in the batting order. Likewise, Super Senior Williamson has had his best year to-date. Hard to rave about all-SEC Andrew Pinckney any more than we already do. He and freshman phenom Colby Shelton are the most dangerous powerball hitters in the lineup for an Alabama team that was 4th in the SEC in dingers.
The biggest strength for the Tide, though, has been the pitching. The starters — Holman, McMillian, and McNairy — have been outstanding the last month of the season, especially. And the bullpen, led by Davis II, has become a strength after losing several save opportunities in the middle of the schedule. Alabama has rebounded from those early losses, and is 5th in the SEC in converted save opportunities.
Boston College No. 2 seed
Conference: ACC
Record: 35-18, 16-14 ACC, 1-1 ACC Tournament
Team Statistics: Offense
- Batting average: .271
- Doubles: 88
- Triples: four
- Home runs: 63
- Slugging %: .429
- Walks: 275
- Hit by pitch: 78
- Strikeouts: 438
- On base %: .386
- Stolen bases/attempts: 60-71
Defensive Statistics:
- Fielding %: .982
- ERA 5.42
- IP: 470
- Hits: 504
- Walks: 185
- Strikeouts: 476
- Doubles allowed: 93
- Triples allowed: 10
- Home runs allowed: 56
- Batting average against: .276
Who to watch:
Joe Vetrano .305, 62 hits, 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 runs, 55 RBI, .626 slugging %, 30 walks, .395 OBP
Barry Walsh .303, 54 hits, nine doubles, six home runs, .455 slugging %, 24 walks, 13 stolen bases, .401 OBP
Patrick Roche .293, 54 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, .408 slugging %, .404 OBP
Vince Cimini .292, 54 hits, 28 walks, .390 OBP
Cameron Leary .257, 10 home runs, 26 RBI, .514 slugging %, .409 OBP
Nick Wang .238, 10 home runs, 40 RBI, .466 slugging %,
Andrew Roman 1-0 3.00 ERA, nine saves, 40.2 IP, 34 hits, seven walks, 35 strikeouts, .231 batting average against
Chris Flynn 7-3 4.21 ERA, 72.2 IP, 71 hits, 34 walks, 82 strikeouts, .252 batting average against
Johns West 5-3 4.52 ERA, 61.2 IP, 45 hits, 22 walks, 63 strikeouts, .200 batting average against
Henry Leake 4-5 6.34 ERA 59.2 IP, 75 hits, 18 walks, 58 strikeouts, .315 batting average against
Julian Tonghini 2-1 3.37 ERA, two saves, 26.2 IP, 25 hits, 17 walks, 33 strikeouts, .256 batting average against
Eric Schroeder 5-4 5.94 ERA, 53 IP, 61hits, 17 walks, 36 strikeouts, .290 batting average against
Boston College doesn't overwhelm you in any one aspect of the game. Their hitting is middle of the road, but they are disciplined in small-ball: they run well and take a lot of walks. Vertano is a star and gets some back up from Walsh and Roche. On the mound, the pitchers throw strikes, don't walk a lot of guys, and strikeout out a lot. It’s solid team baseball, if not one that impresses you — they win a lot in the very competitive ACC by not giving away games.
Troy, No. 3 seed
Conference: Sunbelt
Record 39-20, 18-12 Sunbelt, 1-2 Sunbelt Tournament
Team Statistics: offense
Batting average: .285
Hits: 565
Doubles: 84
Triples: 19
Home runs: 101
Slugging %: .501
Walks: 300
Hit by pitch: 101
Strikeouts: 488
On base %: .400
Stolen bases/attempts: 72-91
Fielding %: .958
Team Statistics: pitching:
ERA 5.48
Saves: 20
IP: 514
Hits: 546
Walks: 274
Strikeouts: 610
Home runs: 65
Doubles: 94
Triples: eight
Batting average against: .268
Who to watch for:
Ethan Kavanaugh .322, 69 hits, 45 runs, 38 walks, .397 slugging%, .432 OBP
William Sullivan .310, 67 hits, 60 runs, 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 RBI. .625 slugging %, .384 OBP
Caleb Bartolero .305, 71 hits, 51 runs, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, .571 slugging %, .384 OBP
Tremayne Cobb, Jr. .303, 54 hits, 40 runs, eight home runs, 42 RBI, .483 slugging %, .422 OBP, 14 stolen bases
Kole Myers .292, 55 runs, 69 hits. 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 20 stolen bases, .517 slugging %, .404 OBP
Shane Lewis .291, 60 hits, 61 runs, 27 home runs, 76 RBI, .733 slugging S%, .442 OBP
Noah Manning 3-2 3.40 ERA, 32 appearances, 11 saves, 45 IP, 48 hits, 14 walks, 41 strikeouts, .277 batting average against
Grayson Stewart 9-2 3.55 ERA, 83.2 IP, 81 hits, 21 walks, 88 strikeouts, .248 batting average against
Logan Ross 4-1 4.47 ERA, 56.1 IP, 68 hits, 21 walks, 58 strikeouts, .288 batting average againsts
Kristian Asbury 4-1, one save, 6.05 ERA, 41.2 IP, 39 hits, 22 walks, 66 strikeouts, .245 batting average against
Brady Fuller 4-5 7.01 ERA. 60.1 IP, 74 hits, 29 walks, 71 strikeouts, .294 batting average against
Zach Fruit 6-1, four saves, 6.04 ERA, 64.1 IP, 65 hits, 39 walks, 86 strikeouts, .258 batting average against
Troy bludgeons teams at the plate, but are also very patient, shown by their 101 home runs and 300 walks and 72 stolen bases. Lewis is one of the premier sluggers in the country with 27 home runs and 76 runs driven in. On the mound Troy does get hit hard, .268 average allowed, but strike out a ton of hitters- 610. All the pitchers that throw the most innings all average well over one strikeout per inning.
Nicholls State, No. 4 Seed
Conference: Southland
Record: 34-22, 15-9 conference, 4-0, won Southland Conference Tournament
Team Statistics: Offense
- Batting average: .288
- Doubles: 121
- Triples: 19
- Home runs: 36
- Slugging %: .423
- Walks: 231
- Hit by pitch: 77
- Strikeouts: 423
- On base %: .379
- Stolen bases/attempts: 59-78
Defensive Statistics:
- ERA: 4.50
- IP: 504.1
- Hits: 501
- Walks: 199
- Hit by pitch: 72
- Strikeouts: 428
- Batting average against: .262
Who to watch for:
Xane Washington .379, 50 runs, 81 hits, 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 46RBI, .551 slugging %, 31 walks, 14 HBP, .481 OBP, 16 stolen bases
Edgar Alvarez .333, 40 runs, 70 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 31 walks, .533 slugging %, .422 OBP
Garrett Felix .313, 61 hits, 28 runs, 17 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 30 RBI, nine stolen bases, .441 slugging %, .386 OBP
Gerardo Villarreal .303, 53 hits, 23 runs, 12 doubles, .434 slugging %, .352 OBP
Parker Coddou .288, 65 hits, 38 runs, 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 34 RBI, nine stolen bases, .478 slugging %, .354 OBP
Team statistics: pitching
Jacob Mayers 9-1 1.93 ERA, 70 IP, 41 hits, 55 walks, 97 strikeouts, .176 batting average against
Cade Evans 0-2 4.29 ERA, seven saves, 32 IP, 35 hits, 13 walks, 19 strikeouts, .280 batting average against
Gavin Galy 2-0 1.85 ERA, one save, 34 IP, 21 hits, three walks, 33 strikeouts, .184 batting average against
Nico Saltaformaggio 5-1 3.67 ERA, three saves, 54 IP, 47 hits, 16 walks, 44 strikeouts, .233 batting average against
Tyler Theriot 3-4 5.14 ERA, 61.1 IP, 71 hits, 20 walks, 42 strikeouts, .295 batting average against
Devin Desandro 2-5 5.69 ERA, 49 IP, 59 hits, 12 walks, 25 strikeouts, .333 batting average against
Nicholls isn't going to scare many people at the plate: Their 36 home runs hit are the fewest in the tournament, but they have hit 121 doubles and 19 triples. On the mound freshman Jacob Mayers really stands out with his 9-1 record and 1.93 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 70 innings. Other than Mayers and Galy, all the main arms have elevated numbers. Get past Mayers and they shouldn't offer much resistance.
Projection
The Tide is a convincing favorite to win the Regional and advance. Troy has a potent offense, Boston College played well in the tough ACC, and Nicholls has a win vs LSU on their resume and the best pitcher (stats-wise) in the field. Bama should have the depth both on the mound and throughout their lineup to move on to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2010. Alabama can't take Jacob Mayers lightly, if he is the game one starter for Nicholls. Mayers is a 6’5’ freshman right hander from Gonzales, LA, and given the nature of the game these days, I wouldn't be surprised if he moves on to a power five school next year after a huge season on the hill for the Colonels.
Roll Tide
#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt!
Poll
The most dangerous team in the Tuscaloosa Regional is ____
-
51%
Boston College
-
20%
Nicholls State
-
27%
Troy
Loading comments...