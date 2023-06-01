The Road to Omaha — Alabama Baseball Tuscaloosa Regional Primer

The Alabama Crimson was chosen as a host for the NCAA Baseball Tournament as the 16th overall seed. Everyone around the country except for the committee, chaired by Tuscaloosa native and Auburn Athletic Director, John Cohen, thought the Tide would be anywhere from the 9th to the 12th seed.

Alabama will be the number one seed in their Regional and host 2nd-seeded Boston College, 3rd-seeded Troy, and 4th-seeded Nicholls. The Tide has defeated Troy twice this season in two tries, but has not faced the other two visitors. Boston College is presumably the 17th seed, as the number two seed in the 16th seeds Regional. After falling to the last National Seed, the Tide matches up with the #1 Wake Forest Regional should both teams win. But, should Alabama win and Wake Forest happens to lose, the Tide would also host the Super Regional.

Here is a rundown on each team, and some players to watch in Tuscaloosa this weekend:

Alabama No. 1

16th National Seed:

Conference: SEC

Record: 40-19, 16-14 in SEC, 2-2 in SEC Tournament

Team Statistics: Offense

Batting average : .297

Doubles: 93

Triples: 10

Home runs: 102

Slugging %: .507

Walks: 3-0

HBP: 75

Strikeouts: 441

On Base %: .405

Stolen bases/attempts: 46-64

Defensive Statistics

Fielding %: .978

ERA: 3.98

Shoutouts: 6

Saves: 14

Innings Pitched: 511

Hits allowed: 433

Walks: 215

Strikeouts: 544

Doubles allowed: 65

Triples allowed: one

Home Runs allowed: 66

Batting average against: .229

Who to watch:

Tommy Seidl: .364, nine doubles, nine home runs, 42 RBI, 64 hits,.470 OBP, .568 slugging %, 51 runs, eight stolen bases, three outfield assists

Andrew Pinckney: .350, 12 doubles, three tripes, 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 51 runs, 35 walks, 75 hits, seven stolen bases, .650 slugging %, .448 OBP, five outfield assists

Drew Williamson: .317, five doubles, 15 home runs, 69 hits, 58 RBI, .546 slugging %, .420 OBP, 39 walks

Colby Shelton: .294, 10 doubles, 22 home runs, 46 RBI, .546 slugging %, .407 OBP, 55 hits, 44 runs

Ed Johnson: .332, 61 hits, eight doubles, six home runs, 40 RBI, .484 slugging %, 30 walks, .439 OBP

Jim Jarvis: .284, 64 hits, 63 runs, nine doubles, four triples, six home runs, .440 slugging%, .396 OBP, nine stolen bases

Luke Holman: 7-3 3.50 ERA, 69.1 IP, 43 hits, 29 walks, 74 strikeouts, .176 batting average allowed

Garrett McMillian: 4-2 3.99 ERA 38.1 IP, 32 hits, 15 walks, 34 strikeouts, .229 batting average allowed

Jacob McNairy: 6-2 4.08 ERA 70.2 IP, 76 hits, 18 walks, 72 strikeouts, .274 batting average against

Alton Davis II: 0-2 4.15 ERA, 22 appearances, seven saves, 30.1 IP. 30 hits, 10 walks, 28 strikeouts, .261 batting average allowed

Hunter Furtado: 1-1 4.59 ERA, 16 appearances-two starts, 33.1 IP, 30 hits, 14 walks, 34 strikeouts, .250 batting average against

Hagan Banks: 1-2 3.51 ERA, 15 appearances-two starts, 33.1 IP, 22 hits, five walks, 37 strikeouts, .182 batting average against

Kade Woods: 4-1, one save, 4.67 ERA, 27 IP, 22 hits, 14 walks, 35 strikeouts, .202 batting average against

Aidan Moza: 3-1 3.00 ERA, 18 IP, 13 hits, eight walks, 17 strikeouts, .206 batting average against

Hunter Hoopes: 1-1 1.93 ERA, six appearances, 9 IP, seven hits, four walks, 10 strikeouts, .226 batting average against

Pinckney has grown into a five-tool superstar, as he has improved year-by-year. Super Senior Seidl is the leading hitter on the team and has been a huge sparkplug since being moved to the two spot in the batting order. Likewise, Super Senior Williamson has had his best year to-date. Hard to rave about all-SEC Andrew Pinckney any more than we already do. He and freshman phenom Colby Shelton are the most dangerous powerball hitters in the lineup for an Alabama team that was 4th in the SEC in dingers.

The biggest strength for the Tide, though, has been the pitching. The starters — Holman, McMillian, and McNairy — have been outstanding the last month of the season, especially. And the bullpen, led by Davis II, has become a strength after losing several save opportunities in the middle of the schedule. Alabama has rebounded from those early losses, and is 5th in the SEC in converted save opportunities.

Boston College No. 2 seed

Conference: ACC

Record: 35-18, 16-14 ACC, 1-1 ACC Tournament

Team Statistics: Offense

Batting average: .271

Doubles: 88

Triples: four

Home runs: 63

Slugging %: .429

Walks: 275

Hit by pitch: 78

Strikeouts: 438

On base %: .386

Stolen bases/attempts: 60-71

Defensive Statistics:

Fielding %: .982

ERA 5.42

IP: 470

Hits: 504

Walks: 185

Strikeouts: 476

Doubles allowed: 93

Triples allowed: 10

Home runs allowed: 56

Batting average against: .276

Who to watch:

Joe Vetrano .305, 62 hits, 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 runs, 55 RBI, .626 slugging %, 30 walks, .395 OBP

Barry Walsh .303, 54 hits, nine doubles, six home runs, .455 slugging %, 24 walks, 13 stolen bases, .401 OBP

Patrick Roche .293, 54 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs, .408 slugging %, .404 OBP

Vince Cimini .292, 54 hits, 28 walks, .390 OBP

Cameron Leary .257, 10 home runs, 26 RBI, .514 slugging %, .409 OBP

Nick Wang .238, 10 home runs, 40 RBI, .466 slugging %,

Andrew Roman 1-0 3.00 ERA, nine saves, 40.2 IP, 34 hits, seven walks, 35 strikeouts, .231 batting average against

Chris Flynn 7-3 4.21 ERA, 72.2 IP, 71 hits, 34 walks, 82 strikeouts, .252 batting average against

Johns West 5-3 4.52 ERA, 61.2 IP, 45 hits, 22 walks, 63 strikeouts, .200 batting average against

Henry Leake 4-5 6.34 ERA 59.2 IP, 75 hits, 18 walks, 58 strikeouts, .315 batting average against

Julian Tonghini 2-1 3.37 ERA, two saves, 26.2 IP, 25 hits, 17 walks, 33 strikeouts, .256 batting average against

Eric Schroeder 5-4 5.94 ERA, 53 IP, 61hits, 17 walks, 36 strikeouts, .290 batting average against

Boston College doesn't overwhelm you in any one aspect of the game. Their hitting is middle of the road, but they are disciplined in small-ball: they run well and take a lot of walks. Vertano is a star and gets some back up from Walsh and Roche. On the mound, the pitchers throw strikes, don't walk a lot of guys, and strikeout out a lot. It’s solid team baseball, if not one that impresses you — they win a lot in the very competitive ACC by not giving away games.

Troy, No. 3 seed

Conference: Sunbelt

Record 39-20, 18-12 Sunbelt, 1-2 Sunbelt Tournament

Team Statistics: offense

Batting average: .285

Hits: 565

Doubles: 84

Triples: 19

Home runs: 101

Slugging %: .501

Walks: 300

Hit by pitch: 101

Strikeouts: 488

On base %: .400

Stolen bases/attempts: 72-91

Fielding %: .958

Team Statistics: pitching:

ERA 5.48

Saves: 20

IP: 514

Hits: 546

Walks: 274

Strikeouts: 610

Home runs: 65

Doubles: 94

Triples: eight

Batting average against: .268

Who to watch for:

Ethan Kavanaugh .322, 69 hits, 45 runs, 38 walks, .397 slugging%, .432 OBP

William Sullivan .310, 67 hits, 60 runs, 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 RBI. .625 slugging %, .384 OBP

Caleb Bartolero .305, 71 hits, 51 runs, 15 home runs, 57 RBI, .571 slugging %, .384 OBP

Tremayne Cobb, Jr. .303, 54 hits, 40 runs, eight home runs, 42 RBI, .483 slugging %, .422 OBP, 14 stolen bases

Kole Myers .292, 55 runs, 69 hits. 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 20 stolen bases, .517 slugging %, .404 OBP

Shane Lewis .291, 60 hits, 61 runs, 27 home runs, 76 RBI, .733 slugging S%, .442 OBP

Noah Manning 3-2 3.40 ERA, 32 appearances, 11 saves, 45 IP, 48 hits, 14 walks, 41 strikeouts, .277 batting average against

Grayson Stewart 9-2 3.55 ERA, 83.2 IP, 81 hits, 21 walks, 88 strikeouts, .248 batting average against

Logan Ross 4-1 4.47 ERA, 56.1 IP, 68 hits, 21 walks, 58 strikeouts, .288 batting average againsts

Kristian Asbury 4-1, one save, 6.05 ERA, 41.2 IP, 39 hits, 22 walks, 66 strikeouts, .245 batting average against

Brady Fuller 4-5 7.01 ERA. 60.1 IP, 74 hits, 29 walks, 71 strikeouts, .294 batting average against

Zach Fruit 6-1, four saves, 6.04 ERA, 64.1 IP, 65 hits, 39 walks, 86 strikeouts, .258 batting average against

Troy bludgeons teams at the plate, but are also very patient, shown by their 101 home runs and 300 walks and 72 stolen bases. Lewis is one of the premier sluggers in the country with 27 home runs and 76 runs driven in. On the mound Troy does get hit hard, .268 average allowed, but strike out a ton of hitters- 610. All the pitchers that throw the most innings all average well over one strikeout per inning.

Nicholls State, No. 4 Seed

Conference: Southland

Record: 34-22, 15-9 conference, 4-0, won Southland Conference Tournament

Team Statistics: Offense

Batting average: .288

Doubles: 121

Triples: 19

Home runs: 36

Slugging %: .423

Walks: 231

Hit by pitch: 77

Strikeouts: 423

On base %: .379

Stolen bases/attempts: 59-78

Defensive Statistics:

ERA: 4.50

IP: 504.1

Hits: 501

Walks: 199

Hit by pitch: 72

Strikeouts: 428

Batting average against: .262

Who to watch for:

Xane Washington .379, 50 runs, 81 hits, 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 46RBI, .551 slugging %, 31 walks, 14 HBP, .481 OBP, 16 stolen bases

Edgar Alvarez .333, 40 runs, 70 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 31 walks, .533 slugging %, .422 OBP

Garrett Felix .313, 61 hits, 28 runs, 17 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 30 RBI, nine stolen bases, .441 slugging %, .386 OBP

Gerardo Villarreal .303, 53 hits, 23 runs, 12 doubles, .434 slugging %, .352 OBP

Parker Coddou .288, 65 hits, 38 runs, 13 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 34 RBI, nine stolen bases, .478 slugging %, .354 OBP

Team statistics: pitching

Jacob Mayers 9-1 1.93 ERA, 70 IP, 41 hits, 55 walks, 97 strikeouts, .176 batting average against

Cade Evans 0-2 4.29 ERA, seven saves, 32 IP, 35 hits, 13 walks, 19 strikeouts, .280 batting average against

Gavin Galy 2-0 1.85 ERA, one save, 34 IP, 21 hits, three walks, 33 strikeouts, .184 batting average against

Nico Saltaformaggio 5-1 3.67 ERA, three saves, 54 IP, 47 hits, 16 walks, 44 strikeouts, .233 batting average against

Tyler Theriot 3-4 5.14 ERA, 61.1 IP, 71 hits, 20 walks, 42 strikeouts, .295 batting average against

Devin Desandro 2-5 5.69 ERA, 49 IP, 59 hits, 12 walks, 25 strikeouts, .333 batting average against

Nicholls isn't going to scare many people at the plate: Their 36 home runs hit are the fewest in the tournament, but they have hit 121 doubles and 19 triples. On the mound freshman Jacob Mayers really stands out with his 9-1 record and 1.93 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 70 innings. Other than Mayers and Galy, all the main arms have elevated numbers. Get past Mayers and they shouldn't offer much resistance.

Projection

The Tide is a convincing favorite to win the Regional and advance. Troy has a potent offense, Boston College played well in the tough ACC, and Nicholls has a win vs LSU on their resume and the best pitcher (stats-wise) in the field. Bama should have the depth both on the mound and throughout their lineup to move on to the Super Regional round for the first time since 2010. Alabama can't take Jacob Mayers lightly, if he is the game one starter for Nicholls. Mayers is a 6’5’ freshman right hander from Gonzales, LA, and given the nature of the game these days, I wouldn't be surprised if he moves on to a power five school next year after a huge season on the hill for the Colonels.

Roll Tide

#BamaBaseballFeverCatchIt!