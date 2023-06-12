The University of Alabama has hired former Maryland head baseball coach Rob Vaughn as their 33rd head coach in school history. Vaughn replaces interim head coach Jason Jackson who took over for Brad Bohannon who was fired amid some suspicious gambling activity on May 4th. Jackson will remain with the team as associate head coach and pitching coach.

Vaughn, 35, was head man at Maryland for six seasons and an assistant for four years prior to taking over. The Kansas State alum had an overall record of 183-117 and 84-54 in Big 10 play during his tenure. Vaughn was named BIG 10 coach of the year in both 2022 and 2023. In 2023, the Terrapins finished 42-21 and lost in regional play. Maryland has four 40 win seasons in their history and Vaughn was on the staff for all four years.

2018 Maryland 24–30 9–14 9th 2019 Maryland 29–29 12–12 T-6th 2020 Maryland 10–5 0–0 - Season canceled 2021 Maryland 30–18 28–16 2nd NCAA Regional 2022 Maryland 48–14 18–5 1st NCAA Regional 2023 Maryland 42–19 17–7 1st NCAA Regional



Vaughn’s Terp teams have been known for their offense. In 2023, his team set program records for hits, runs, walks, and RBI. Big Ten player of the year Matt Shaw hit .361 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI this past season.

Vaughn was a catcher at Kansas State from 2006-2009 and was drafted in the 30th round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. In 2011, Vaughn joined the Wildcats as the volunteer assistant, a post he held for two years. Maryland came calling in 2013 and he was an assistant for two years before being named associate head coach in July of 2016.

The Humble, Texas native is married to the former Kayleigh Strickler and the couple has two sons, Wyatt and Beau. Vaughn will turn 36 in July and already has six years head coaching experience at the Power Five level.

SOURCES: Confirming multiple reports out of Alabama, @AlabamaBSB will hire Maryland's Rob Vaughn as its new head coach. Vaughn reached three-straight NCAA Regionals with the #Terps, winning 48 and 42 games, respectively, the last two seasons. That's a strong hire for #Tide. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 12, 2023

Vaughn is a young, energetic, well thought of coach among his peers. He should be a great fit for the Tide. The retention of Jackson is a key move that should help the transition with the current and soon to be players on the Tide team. Jackson is an ace recruiter and has built relationships with players, families, and high school coaches alike. In talking to several baseball people this afternoon after the news broke, I was overwhelmed with all the positive words flowing in regards to Vaughn’s coaching ability and character. I received a call from coach Vaughn shortly after he arrived and his enthusiasm and excitement could be felt through the phone. In my eyes, this looks to be a great move for the program.

