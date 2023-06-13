A pair of Crimson Tide freshman baseball players were honored on Monday. Third baseman Colby Shelton and relief pitcher Alton Davis II were named second team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Last week Shelton was tabbed by the Collegiate Baseball Newsletter. Both young men were named Freshman All-SEC.

Davis, a 6’5” left hander from Hueytown, AL became the Tide’s closer midway through the season and recorded eight saves. The lanky lefty led the team in appearances with 25, and earned six of his eight saves in SEC play. Davis repertoire includes a fastball that touches 97 miles per hour. The rising sophomore was invited to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp this summer, and also to play in the prestigious Cape Code League.

Shelton set the freshman home run record at Alabama by a wide margin. Jeremy Brown - of Money Ball fame - and Ross Wilson -of Two-A-Days fame - held the previous record of 15. Shelton obliterated that mark with 25 long balls while hitting .300 with 10 doubles, 51 RBI, and a slugging percentage of .729. Shelton will head to the Cape Cod League for summer ball.

The duo are likely to make more post-season lists as voting continues. Congratulations to these two fine young men.

