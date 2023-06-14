 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC Announces 2024 Alabama Football Schedule

As expected, the Crimson Tide will play Oklahoma.

By CB969
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Alabama v Oklahoma
The Sooners and Crimson Tide reunite for the first time since the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl.
The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night revealed the opponents plus home and away designations for games on the 2024 football schedule, the first season in which the Oklahoma and Texas will participate in SEC competition.

Home games:

  • Auburn
  • Georgia
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina
  • Western Kentucky (Aug. 31)
  • South Florida (Sept. 7)
  • Mercer (Nov. 16).

Away games

  • LSU
  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • Vanderbilt
  • Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

