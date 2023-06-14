SEC Announces 2024 Alabama Football Schedule

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night revealed the opponents plus home and away designations for games on the 2024 football schedule, the first season in which the Oklahoma and Texas will participate in SEC competition.

Home games:

Auburn

Georgia

Missouri

South Carolina

Western Kentucky (Aug. 31)

South Florida (Sept. 7)

Mercer (Nov. 16).

Away games

LSU

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.