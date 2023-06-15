The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team learned that Freshman All-American Colby Shelton, and utility infielder Bryce Eblin both entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Shelton hit .300 with 25 home runs, 10 doubles, and 51 RBI this season. The Lithia, Florida native’s family moved to South Carolina this past year. Eblin, a junior, came to Tuscaloosa from Greenwood, IN and filled a utility role at second base and third base this year. Eblin was hurt in the preseason and missed about six weeks of the season. When he returned Shelton had established himself at third base and senior transfer Ed Johnson had taken over at second base. After returning Eblin hit .268 with two home runs and 18 RBI. Other players entering the portal include freshman catcher Jaxson West, freshman outfielder Max Williams, and a pair of freshman pitchers, right hander Gavin Jones and left hander Evan Chaffee. West hit .185 in 27 at bats with one home run. Williams left before the season ended and has committed to Florida State after hitting .320 in 25 at bats. Jones and Chaffee both redshirted in 2023.

Honored:

Outfielder Andrew Pinckney and pitcher Luke Holman were both named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Southest Region Team on Wednesday. Pinckney was at or near the top in almost every offensive category for the Tide as well as being one of the top defensive outfielders in the league. The redshirt junior from Peachtree City, GA hit .339 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 55 runs, 40 walks, 12 doubles, three triples, eight stolen bases, slugged .648 with a .442 on base percentage and threw out six runners from his right field post.

Sophomore Luke Holman, a right hander pitcher from Sinking Springs, PA, started the year as the team’s mid-week starter. After shining in that role Holman was moved to the weekend and eventually became the Friday night starter. Holman had a record of 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA over 81 innings pitched while striking out 87 batters and holding opposing hitters to a .186 batting average.

Draft News:

Pinckney, and a pair of left hander pitchers, Grayson Hitt and Hunter Furtado are entering their names into the 2023 Draft Combine. None of the three are a surprise. Pinckney has done enough to be rewarded with a great draft grade. Hitt, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May, was the 11th rated college prospect in preseason projections. The Germantown, TN native finished with a 3-1 record and 4.19 ERA in his eight starts while striking out 49 batters in 38.2 innings pitched. As of late, teams have taken pitchers high despite having had arm surgery. Hitt could likely be a top three round choice. Furtado is a 6’4” left handed pitcher that transferred in from Wake Forest prior to the 2022 season. With his height and 96 mile an hour fastball, scouts love his projectabilty going forward. In 17 games, Furtado started twice and had a record of 1-1 with an ERA of 4.75. In 36 innings, Furtado allowed 31 hits and struck out 38 batters.

Other draft eligible players with eligibility remaining included shortstop Jim Jarvis, center fielder Caden Rose, catcher’s Dom Tamez and Mac Guscette, pitcher Hagan Banks, and outfielder Camden Hayslip.