This Thing You Call Life R10:

Have a good time / It’s so much fun / Hope you enjoyed yourself / We did!
- Discipline 27-II by Sun Ra
- Rich Kid Blues by The Raconteurs
- Feeling Called Love by Wire
- Five Foot One by Iggy Pop
- The Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel
- Gimme Danger by Iggy & The Stooges
- Quicksand by The Weeks
- Every Day I Write the Book by Elvis Costello & The Attractions
- Video Killed the Radio Star by Ben Folds Five
- Hip Hop Hooray by Naughty By Nature
Bonus: Lay It Down Clown by The Replacements
