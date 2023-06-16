This Thing You Call Life R10:

Have a good time / It’s so much fun / Hope you enjoyed yourself / We did!

Discipline 27-II by Sun Ra Rich Kid Blues by The Raconteurs Feeling Called Love by Wire Five Foot One by Iggy Pop The Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel Gimme Danger by Iggy & The Stooges Quicksand by The Weeks Every Day I Write the Book by Elvis Costello & The Attractions Video Killed the Radio Star by Ben Folds Five Hip Hop Hooray by Naughty By Nature

Bonus: Lay It Down Clown by The Replacements