This Thing You Call Life R10:

Why don’t you wake up and have some fun?

By NiceLittleSaturday
Come on and laugh with us!
The Vinyl Factory

Have a good time / It’s so much fun / Hope you enjoyed yourself / We did!

  1. Discipline 27-II by Sun Ra
  2. Rich Kid Blues by The Raconteurs
  3. Feeling Called Love by Wire
  4. Five Foot One by Iggy Pop
  5. The Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel
  6. Gimme Danger by Iggy & The Stooges
  7. Quicksand by The Weeks
  8. Every Day I Write the Book by Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  9. Video Killed the Radio Star by Ben Folds Five
  10. Hip Hop Hooray by Naughty By Nature

Bonus: Lay It Down Clown by The Replacements

