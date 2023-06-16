Alabama’s Non-Conference dance card is pretty full until 2034. Even still, it is the offseason and we might as well speculate at what games your grandchildren will be watching at Bryant-Denny-Saban Stadium.

12 teams from Power-5 Conferences have never faced the Crimson Tide on the gridiron - and some of them are a little surprising:

Arizona - Scheduled to play in 2032 and 2033.

- Scheduled to play in 2032 and 2033. Arizona State

Indiana

Iowa - This one needs to happen.

- This one needs to happen. Kansas

Northwestern

Oregon - You would think one of these Kickoff games would have negotiated a game between these two.

- You would think one of these Kickoff games would have negotiated a game between these two. Oregon State

Pitt - A little surprising that they never met in the Johnny Majors, Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett years.

- A little surprising that they never met in the Johnny Majors, Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett years. Purdue

Virginia - They are kinda southeast.

- They are kinda southeast. Wake Forest - After the way their baseball fans acted towards Tide fans in the baseball Super Regional, they need a good ass-whupping.

ONE AND DONE

Ten Power teams have played Alabama once:

Illinois - The 1982 Liberty Bowl win was Bear Bryant’s last game. Future NFL QB Tony Eason led the Illini.

- The 1982 Liberty Bowl win was Bear Bryant’s last game. Future NFL QB Tony Eason led the Illini. Iowa State - 2001 Independence Bowl win. Waine Bacon blocked a punt and Alabama recovered at the ISU 29-yard line. Two plays later, Andrew Zow hit tight end Terry Jones Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown reception and game winner with just under 5 minutes to play. Seneca Wallace was QB for the ‘Clones.

- 2001 Independence Bowl win. Waine Bacon blocked a punt and Alabama recovered at the ISU 29-yard line. Two plays later, Andrew Zow hit tight end Terry Jones Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown reception and game winner with just under 5 minutes to play. Seneca Wallace was QB for the ‘Clones. Kansas State - ‘Member this one?

- ‘Member this one? Minnesota - Ugh. Revenge coming in 2032 and 2033.

- Ugh. Revenge coming in 2032 and 2033. North Carolina - 1993 Gator Bowl win, Gene Stallings over Mack Brown.

- 1993 Gator Bowl win, Gene Stallings over Mack Brown. Oklahoma State - Oklahoma State led the 2006 Independence Bowl 31-17 in the 4th quarter. An 86-yard punt return TD by Javier Arenas was followed by OSU fumbling the ensuing kickoff, and then a throwback pass to offensive tackle Andre Smith to tie it at 31-31. However, Okie Lite kicked a field goal with 9 seconds left for the win. Bama lost but Joe Kines sure made it a memorable loss.

- Oklahoma State led the 2006 Independence Bowl 31-17 in the 4th quarter. An 86-yard punt return TD by Javier Arenas was followed by OSU fumbling the ensuing kickoff, and then a throwback pass to offensive tackle Andre Smith to tie it at 31-31. However, Okie Lite kicked a field goal with 9 seconds left for the win. Bama lost but Joe Kines sure made it a memorable loss. Utah - Another Ugh.

- Another Ugh. Washington State - 1930-31 National Championship in the Rose Bowl, Wallace Wade’s final game at Bama.

- 1930-31 National Championship in the Rose Bowl, Wallace Wade’s final game at Bama. West Virginia - The first start for QB Blake Sims and first game as OC for Lane Kiffin in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game win.

- The first start for QB Blake Sims and first game as OC for Lane Kiffin in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game win. BYU - Are the Mormons P5? I suppose so. Anyway, Shaun Alexander ran for five touchdowns and Bama beat the Coogs in a regular season game in 1998 by the score of 38-31.

IT’S BEEN A MINUTE

Washington State , last meeting: 1931 Rose Bowl, 1930 National Champions

, last meeting: 1931 Rose Bowl, 1930 National Champions Stanford , W 29-13, Don Hutson and Dixie Howell in the 1935 Rose Bowl, 1934 National Champions

, W 29-13, Don Hutson and Dixie Howell in the 1935 Rose Bowl, 1934 National Champions Syracuse , W 61-6, 1953 Orange Bowl

, W 61-6, 1953 Orange Bowl Rice 1956, L 20-13 under Coach Ears Whitworth

1956, L 20-13 under Coach Ears Whitworth Tulsa 1962, W 35-6

1962, W 35-6 Cal 1973, W 66-0

1973, W 66-0 Maryland 1974, W 21-16 on the road.

1974, W 21-16 on the road. TCU 1975, W 45–0

1975, W 45–0 Nebraska 1978, W 20-3

1978, W 20-3 Rutgers 1980, W 17-13 played in Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

1980, W 17-13 played in Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Baylor 1981, W 30-2 Cotton Bowl (1980 season)

1981, W 30-2 Cotton Bowl (1980 season) Illinois 1982, W 21-15, Bryant’s final bow.

1982, W 21-15, Bryant’s final bow. SMU 1983, W 28-7 Sun Bowl

1983, W 28-7 Sun Bowl Boston College 1984, L 38-31

1984, L 38-31 Georgia Tech 1984, L 16-6

1984, L 16-6 Army 1988, W 29-28 Sun Bowl

1988, W 29-28 Sun Bowl Temple 1991, W 41-3

1991, W 41-3 Memphis 1991, W 10-7, regular season game in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

1991, W 10-7, regular season game in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium North Carolina 1993, W 24-10 Gator Bowl

Military Academies:

David Smith is an official here at the Sun Bowl. But, back in 1988, he was tearing it up in this very game for Alabama.



Our @JamieErdahl has more. pic.twitter.com/i2ASSGlud1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 31, 2018

Army - Bama beat the Cadets in the scary 1988 Sun Bowl, 29-28. Starting Alabama quarterback David Smith is now an SEC football Head Referee (he is not allowed to officiate Bama games).

- Bama beat the Cadets in the scary 1988 Sun Bowl, 29-28. Starting Alabama quarterback David Smith is now an SEC football Head Referee (he is not allowed to officiate Bama games). Navy - 0

- 0 Air Force - 0

Legion Field

The last home game for Alabama at Legion Field was 20 years ago against South Florida on August 30, 2003. The Tide won 40-17 in Mike Shula’s first game as head coach. Bama and USF will meet for a second time in Tampa, FL on September 16, 2023.

FCS Team Most Played: