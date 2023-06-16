 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power 5 Teams Who Have Never Played Alabama in Football

We will not rest until the Crimson Tide has beaten everyone.

By CB969
CJ Mosley takes down De’Anthony Thomas ... hypothetically of course.
Matthew Emmons, USA Today; Jeff Gross, Getty

Alabama’s Non-Conference dance card is pretty full until 2034. Even still, it is the offseason and we might as well speculate at what games your grandchildren will be watching at Bryant-Denny-Saban Stadium.

12 teams from Power-5 Conferences have never faced the Crimson Tide on the gridiron - and some of them are a little surprising:

  • Arizona - Scheduled to play in 2032 and 2033.
  • Arizona State
  • Indiana
  • Iowa - This one needs to happen.
  • Kansas
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon - You would think one of these Kickoff games would have negotiated a game between these two.
  • Oregon State
  • Pitt - A little surprising that they never met in the Johnny Majors, Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett years.
  • Purdue
  • Virginia - They are kinda southeast.
  • Wake Forest - After the way their baseball fans acted towards Tide fans in the baseball Super Regional, they need a good ass-whupping.

ONE AND DONE

Ten Power teams have played Alabama once:

  • Illinois - The 1982 Liberty Bowl win was Bear Bryant’s last game. Future NFL QB Tony Eason led the Illini.
  • Iowa State - 2001 Independence Bowl win. Waine Bacon blocked a punt and Alabama recovered at the ISU 29-yard line. Two plays later, Andrew Zow hit tight end Terry Jones Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown reception and game winner with just under 5 minutes to play. Seneca Wallace was QB for the ‘Clones.
  • Kansas State - ‘Member this one?
  • Minnesota - Ugh. Revenge coming in 2032 and 2033.
  • North Carolina - 1993 Gator Bowl win, Gene Stallings over Mack Brown.
  • Oklahoma State - Oklahoma State led the 2006 Independence Bowl 31-17 in the 4th quarter. An 86-yard punt return TD by Javier Arenas was followed by OSU fumbling the ensuing kickoff, and then a throwback pass to offensive tackle Andre Smith to tie it at 31-31. However, Okie Lite kicked a field goal with 9 seconds left for the win. Bama lost but Joe Kines sure made it a memorable loss.
  • Utah - Another Ugh.
  • Washington State - 1930-31 National Championship in the Rose Bowl, Wallace Wade’s final game at Bama.
  • West Virginia - The first start for QB Blake Sims and first game as OC for Lane Kiffin in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game win.
  • BYU - Are the Mormons P5? I suppose so. Anyway, Shaun Alexander ran for five touchdowns and Bama beat the Coogs in a regular season game in 1998 by the score of 38-31.

IT’S BEEN A MINUTE

  • Washington State, last meeting: 1931 Rose Bowl, 1930 National Champions
  • Stanford, W 29-13, Don Hutson and Dixie Howell in the 1935 Rose Bowl, 1934 National Champions
  • Syracuse, W 61-6, 1953 Orange Bowl
  • Rice 1956, L 20-13 under Coach Ears Whitworth
  • Tulsa 1962, W 35-6
  • Cal 1973, W 66-0
  • Maryland 1974, W 21-16 on the road.
  • TCU 1975, W 45–0
  • Nebraska 1978, W 20-3
  • Rutgers 1980, W 17-13 played in Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
  • Baylor 1981, W 30-2 Cotton Bowl (1980 season)
  • Illinois 1982, W 21-15, Bryant’s final bow.
  • SMU 1983, W 28-7 Sun Bowl
  • Boston College 1984, L 38-31
  • Georgia Tech 1984, L 16-6
  • Army 1988, W 29-28 Sun Bowl
  • Temple 1991, W 41-3
  • Memphis 1991, W 10-7, regular season game in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
  • North Carolina 1993, W 24-10 Gator Bowl

Military Academies:

  • Army - Bama beat the Cadets in the scary 1988 Sun Bowl, 29-28. Starting Alabama quarterback David Smith is now an SEC football Head Referee (he is not allowed to officiate Bama games).
  • Navy - 0
  • Air Force - 0

Legion Field

The last home game for Alabama at Legion Field was 20 years ago against South Florida on August 30, 2003. The Tide won 40-17 in Mike Shula’s first game as head coach. Bama and USF will meet for a second time in Tampa, FL on September 16, 2023.

FCS Team Most Played:

  • Samford - 20-0-1, Last game was in 1944 - W 63-7

