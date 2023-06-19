Jumbo Package: Jamil Burroughs in trouble, Alabama offers 9th grade QB

Happy Monday, everyone. It was a relatively slow offseason weekend, but here’s what we got.

Jamil Burroughs did a stupid thing.

Burroughs reportedly struck assistant strength coach and former Alabama defensive lineman Josh Chapman after an argument surrounding the use of gel pellet guns. Tsoukalas reported that Burroughs and other Crimson Tide players were play-fighting with the toy weapons at Bryant Hall when police were called to the scene — as well as Chapman. The other players involved were cooperative — Burroughs apparently was not, striking Chapman in the process.

While this was a terrible decision, there aren’t many folks out there willing to bow up on Josh Chapman. They haven’t kicked Jamil off the team yet, so something tells me that he will probably stick around after some apologizing and a whole bunch of extra conditioning.

The Rivals staff is talking trap games.

My first gut reaction was to pick Texas A&M. Alabama suffered a last-second defeat in its last visit to College Station and would have made it two straight losses to the Aggies if not for a goal-line stand in the final seconds of last year’s game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. On second thought, the combination of those two classics should have the Crimson Tide on red alert for its Oct. 7 trip to the Lone Star State. The real sleeper comes the week after as Alabama will host Arkansas in its homecoming game. Crimson Tide players are unlikely to get caught up in homecoming distractions, but they could still be dealing with a hangover from the previous week’s game against Texas A&M. There will also be a tasty rematch against Tennessee the following week which could very well be a matchup between two top teams.

David Cobb over at CBS decided to rank secondaries.

5. Alabama Placing Alabama in the top-five requires faith in freshman Caleb Downs, but the former five-star prospect was the No. 1 ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class for a reason and drew rave reviews in the spring. He will team with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first-round pick in 2024, to give the Crimson Tide one of the nation’s most-talented 1-2 cornerback-safety punches. Other projected starters such as cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Malachi Moore have plenty of experience, and coach Nick Saban is known for extracting greatness from his secondaries.

Kirk McNair is digging the Flex Protect ™.

In its model, Big Ten teams will play every other Big Ten team home and away in a four-year period, a longtime puzzling failure of SEC schedule-makers that has been disappointing to players and fans. The Big Ten plan protects its rivalries, not all teams having the same number. It seems to me that if the SEC adopted the same model that two rivalries per team would suffice — Alabama with Tennessee and Auburn, Auburn with Alabama and Georgia, Texas with Texas A&M and Oklahoma, etc. Those would be every season games.

Last, Thompson High has become quite a pipeline for Alabama, and their incoming freshman QB just drew an offer from Saban.

Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn continues to garner loads of attention despite only a freshman this season for the Warriors. The 5-11, 165-pounder earned an offer from Alabama after leading Thompson to the championship of the Crimson Tide’s 7 on 7 on Saturday. Seaborn picked up an Auburn offer after the Warriors won the Tigers 7 on 7. Other offers include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Maryland and more.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.