Drop Off The Key, Lee R10:

You don’t need to discuss much, just drop ten tunes in the comment section, per usual, and you’ll begin to see the light...
- 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover by Paul Simon
- Bailando by Enrique Iglesias
- Super Gremlin by Kodak Black
- Treefingers by Radiohead
- Shell by Arrested Development
- I Just Wanna Shine by Fitz and The Tantrums
- Tatler Magazine by The Struts
- Ask by The Smiths
- Fired by Ben Folds
- Teenage Kicks by The Undertones
p.s. My wife & kids’ music tried to take over this week’s R10, so...enjoy?
Loading comments...