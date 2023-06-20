The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will consist of 58 picks over two rounds.
Below is a list of 26 Mock Drafts found around the ol’ interwebz. One thing is for certain: French 7-footer Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 overall pick selected by the San Antonio Spurs. Personally I think he is too skinny, but that is a post for another day.
The real story is who will go second overall between Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Developmental League player Scoot Henderson. Henderson is from Marietta, GA in the Atlanta area. As a 5-star recruit, he announced that he would reclassify to the 2021 class and join the NBA G League Ignite.
Mockers are torn between the two prospects as to who will go second to the woeful Charlotte Hornets and who follows at third to the Portland Trail Blazers. Reports have it that Miller and Henderson both returned to Charlotte on Monday for a second round of workouts before outgoing Hornets owner Michael Jordan and team brass.
Also on the block is Alabama freshman Noah Clowney and center Charles Bediako. (Many of the mocks are first round only.)
|MOCK
|BRANDON MILLER
|NOAH CLOWNEY
|CHARLES BEDIAKO
|SBNation
|4. Houston Rockets
|15. Atlanta Hawks
|(first round only)
|Yahoo
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|Not drafted
|USA TODAY
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|USA TODAY
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|Not drafted
|LA Times
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|26. Indiana Pacers
|(first round only)
|The Ringer
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|14. New Orleans Pelicans
|50. Oklahoma City Thunder
|ESPN.com
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|(behind paywall)
|(behind paywall)
|The Athletic
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|20. Houston Rockets
|Not drafted
|Yardbarker
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|20. Houston Rockets
|(first round only)
|Fox Sports
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|CBS Sports 1
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|Not drafted first round
|(first round only)
|CBS Sports 2
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|22. Brooklyn Nets
|(first round only)
|CBS Sports 3
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|22. Brooklyn Nets
|(first round only)
|CBS Sports 4
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|19. Golden State Warriors
|(first round only)
|CBS Sports 5
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|Bleacher Report
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|26. Indiana Pacers
|Not drafted
|Sports Illustrated
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|19. Golden State Warriors
|(first round only)
|Sun Sentinel (Miami)
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|20. Houston Rockets
|(first round only)
|Houston Chronicle
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|22. Brooklyn Nets
|(first round only)
|AP News
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|The Oklahoman
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|Chicago Sun-Times
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|11. Orlando Magic
|(first round only)
|Cleveland.com
|3. Portland Trail Blazers
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
|DraftKings
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|21. Brooklyn Nets
|(first round only)
|NBC Sports Washington
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|30. Los Angles Clippers
|Not drafted
|Orange County Register (Anaheim)
|2. Charlotte Hornets
|23. Portland Trail Blazers
|(first round only)
BRANDON MILLER
The difference in salary between the second pick and third pick is about $1.7 million over two years. However, Portland would be a much better situation than the quagmire that is the
Bobcats Hornets. They have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons. Personally, I’m not a fan of LaMelo Ball and that whole Ball family look-at-me drama/circus. Regardless of personal feelings, IMHO Charlotte will go with the flashier Henderson and Miller will end up with the Trail Blazers.
NOAH CLOWNEY
How cool would it be if the two Crimson Tide stars reunited in Portland? Nine of the 26 mocks listed above have Clowney headed to the Pacific Northwest. The second most frequent pick is the Brooklyn Nets (4) followed by the Houston Rockets (3). One mocker has Clowney as high as 11 to the Orlando Magic, but that would be surprising. On the other end of the spectrum, one of the CBS guys does not see him being selected in the first round.
CHARLES BEDIAKO
Not many of the mocks bothered to do a second round. Of those who did, only one believes Bediako will be drafted at all. The Ringer sees the former Tide center going 50th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
VEGAS
Even the bookies are split. BetMGM Sportsbook has Miller as the favorite to land with the Hornets. DraftKings odds think the Trail Blazers will be his new team.
FOUR-PEAT
Alabama has had at least one player drafted in each of the last three drafts and four of the last five. That streak will continue on Thursday.
- 2018 - Collin Sexton, No. 8 overall to Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2019 - no pick
- 2020 - Kira Lewis, No. 13 overall to New Orleans Pelicans
- 2021 - Joshua Primo, No. 12 overall to San Antonio Spurs; Herbert Jones, No. 35 overall to New Orleans Pelicans
- 2022 - JD Davison, No. 53 overall to Boston Celtics
HOW TO WATCH
ESPN/ABC will carry the broadcast, which begins at 7 p.m. CT. ABC will only carry the first round while ESPN will air both the first and second round.
