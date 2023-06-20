The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft will consist of 58 picks over two rounds.

Below is a list of 26 Mock Drafts found around the ol’ interwebz. One thing is for certain: French 7-footer Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 overall pick selected by the San Antonio Spurs. Personally I think he is too skinny, but that is a post for another day.

The real story is who will go second overall between Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Developmental League player Scoot Henderson. Henderson is from Marietta, GA in the Atlanta area. As a 5-star recruit, he announced that he would reclassify to the 2021 class and join the NBA G League Ignite.

Mockers are torn between the two prospects as to who will go second to the woeful Charlotte Hornets and who follows at third to the Portland Trail Blazers. Reports have it that Miller and Henderson both returned to Charlotte on Monday for a second round of workouts before outgoing Hornets owner Michael Jordan and team brass.

Also on the block is Alabama freshman Noah Clowney and center Charles Bediako. (Many of the mocks are first round only.)

MOCK BRANDON MILLER NOAH CLOWNEY CHARLES BEDIAKO SBNation 4. Houston Rockets 15. Atlanta Hawks (first round only) Yahoo 3. Portland Trail Blazers 23. Portland Trail Blazers Not drafted USA TODAY 3. Portland Trail Blazers 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) USA TODAY 2. Charlotte Hornets 23. Portland Trail Blazers Not drafted LA Times 3. Portland Trail Blazers 26. Indiana Pacers (first round only) The Ringer 2. Charlotte Hornets 14. New Orleans Pelicans 50. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN.com 2. Charlotte Hornets (behind paywall) (behind paywall) The Athletic 3. Portland Trail Blazers 20. Houston Rockets Not drafted Yardbarker 3. Portland Trail Blazers 20. Houston Rockets (first round only) Fox Sports 3. Portland Trail Blazers 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) CBS Sports 1 2. Charlotte Hornets Not drafted first round (first round only) CBS Sports 2 2. Charlotte Hornets 22. Brooklyn Nets (first round only) CBS Sports 3 2. Charlotte Hornets 22. Brooklyn Nets (first round only) CBS Sports 4 2. Charlotte Hornets 19. Golden State Warriors (first round only) CBS Sports 5 3. Portland Trail Blazers 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) Bleacher Report 3. Portland Trail Blazers 26. Indiana Pacers Not drafted Sports Illustrated 2. Charlotte Hornets 19. Golden State Warriors (first round only) Sun Sentinel (Miami) 3. Portland Trail Blazers 20. Houston Rockets (first round only) Houston Chronicle 2. Charlotte Hornets 22. Brooklyn Nets (first round only) AP News 2. Charlotte Hornets 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) The Oklahoman 2. Charlotte Hornets 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) Chicago Sun-Times 2. Charlotte Hornets 11. Orlando Magic (first round only) Cleveland.com 3. Portland Trail Blazers 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only) DraftKings 2. Charlotte Hornets 21. Brooklyn Nets (first round only) NBC Sports Washington 2. Charlotte Hornets 30. Los Angles Clippers Not drafted Orange County Register (Anaheim) 2. Charlotte Hornets 23. Portland Trail Blazers (first round only)



BRANDON MILLER

The difference in salary between the second pick and third pick is about $1.7 million over two years. However, Portland would be a much better situation than the quagmire that is the Bobcats Hornets. They have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons. Personally, I’m not a fan of LaMelo Ball and that whole Ball family look-at-me drama/circus. Regardless of personal feelings, IMHO Charlotte will go with the flashier Henderson and Miller will end up with the Trail Blazers.

NOAH CLOWNEY

How cool would it be if the two Crimson Tide stars reunited in Portland? Nine of the 26 mocks listed above have Clowney headed to the Pacific Northwest. The second most frequent pick is the Brooklyn Nets (4) followed by the Houston Rockets (3). One mocker has Clowney as high as 11 to the Orlando Magic, but that would be surprising. On the other end of the spectrum, one of the CBS guys does not see him being selected in the first round.

CHARLES BEDIAKO

Not many of the mocks bothered to do a second round. Of those who did, only one believes Bediako will be drafted at all. The Ringer sees the former Tide center going 50th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

VEGAS

Even the bookies are split. BetMGM Sportsbook has Miller as the favorite to land with the Hornets. DraftKings odds think the Trail Blazers will be his new team.

FOUR-PEAT

Alabama has had at least one player drafted in each of the last three drafts and four of the last five. That streak will continue on Thursday.

2018 - Collin Sexton, No. 8 overall to Cleveland Cavaliers

2019 - no pick

2020 - Kira Lewis, No. 13 overall to New Orleans Pelicans

2021 - Joshua Primo, No. 12 overall to San Antonio Spurs; Herbert Jones, No. 35 overall to New Orleans Pelicans

2022 - JD Davison, No. 53 overall to Boston Celtics

HOW TO WATCH

ESPN/ABC will carry the broadcast, which begins at 7 p.m. CT. ABC will only carry the first round while ESPN will air both the first and second round.