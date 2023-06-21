Alabama Baseball: SS Jim Jarvis Snags Gold Glove

Senior shortstop Jim Jarvis, a native of San Diego CA, was awarded the ABCA-Rawling Gold Glove for outstanding defensive play on Wednesday.

Jarvis is just the third player in Alabama baseball history to win a Gold Glove, joining all times hit leader Taylor Dugas, and star Kyle Overstreet. Dugas won for his play in centerfield during the 2011 season and Overstreet won as a slick-fielding second baseman in 2013.

Jarvis was named a finalist for the award on Tuesday, along with Kentucky’s Grant Smith and Nik McClaughry from Arizona.

Jarvis has started for all four years of his Alabama career. As a freshman Jarvis mostly manned second base for the 17 games the team played before the season was shut down by the COVID pandemic. Jarvis took over at shortstop as a sophomore, and he played almost every inning at that position over the course of the last three seasons.

The fan favorite with the flowing blonde hair was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team following the 2023 season.

Over his career Jarvis had 484 assists, good for 8th in school history. During the 2023 season Jarvis contributed 156 assists, 102 put outs, and helped turn 39 double plays while committing only seven errors and fielding at a .974 percentage.

Another of the growing honors bestowed upon the 2023 Crimson Tide team that had the best season in several years, finishing 43-21 and advancing to Super Regional play. The Tide was eliminated by top ranked Wake Forest, falling one step short of Omaha and the College World Series.

